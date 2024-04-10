Dick’s Sporting Goods has a massive clearance sale starting from $8 — here’s 7 deals I recommend

When it comes to one-stop-fitness shops, not many retailers can rival the stock that Dick's Sporting Goods boasts. From golf balls to running shoes and the latest jerseys, if you need it, Dick's likely has it. And oftentimes on sale.

For example, its clearance section is up to 70% off now through April 15. And savings that big don't come by often, so we whittled down the behemoth of an assortment (8,000-plus products strong) to a list of our seven favorites from Adidas, Hoka, Nike and more.

Naturally, with rising temperatures on the horizon, we honed in on locating gear and apparel that would best support spring and summer health goals (and a few fun accessories to boot). Scroll on to see everything we think is worth shopping for.

Dick’s Sporting Goods clearance sale - Best sales now

Adidas Women’s 3-Stripes Pacer Woven Short: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fadidas-womens-3-stripes-pacer-woven-shorts-20adiwpcr3swvnshrapb%2F20adiwpcr3swvnshrapb" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $25 now $8 @ Dick’s

Featuring the iconic 3-stripe design Adidas has become known for, these high-performance shorts are versatile enough to wear on a walk, a jog around the block, or lifting weights in the gym. There’s a subtle slide slit detail at the hem, adding to the style’s breathability. Reviewers do note the fit is rather loose, so you may want to try going down a size. Not every color choice is deeply discounted, however. Only the grey is under $10 (in large and extra-large), whereas everything other hue varies between $17 and $25.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Womens-3-Stripes-Shorts-X-Large%2Fdp%2FB087985MC5%2Fref%3Dasc_df_B087985MC5%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $15 @ Amazon

Jordan Boys’ Thermal Hoodie: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fjordan-boys-core-performance-thermal-hoodie-23jdnbjdbcrprfrmnbaa%2F23jdnbjdbcrprfrmnbaa" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $50 now $15 @ Dick's

This youth-friendly hoodie is available in a carbon heather and black-and-white color combo in sizes from small to extra large. For more than half off, the price can’t be beat. Constructed with Nike’s patented Dri-Fit fleece, this stylish pullover’s main attraction is the bold Jordan logo printed above the kangaroo pocket.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fhoka-ora-recovery-3-slides-23fhqarrcvrysld3bope%2F23fhqarrcvrysld3bope" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $60 now $38 @ Dick's

Are you in need of some serious arch support post-workout? Look no further than Hoka’s recovery slides. These are specifically designed to cradle your feet 24/7, but with added breathability, thanks to the addition of four airflow channels. These are so good that they even earned a seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). Better yet, this is the lowest price you snag a pair at. They’re still full-price at Hoka, REI, and Nordstrom. Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43176&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhoka-one-one-ora-recovery-3-slide-sandal2" data-link-merchant="urbanoutfitters.com"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $45 @ Urban Outfitters

Nike Men’s Blazer Mid ‘7 Vintage Shoes: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fnike-mens-blazer-mid-77-vintage-shoes-20nikmblzrmd77vntmns%2F20nikmblzrmd77vntmns" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $104 now $61

One of Nike’s most popular streetwear styles (and a favorite among gym rats for weight training) — perhaps even more so than the Air Force Ones — it’s not often that the Blazer Mids get the markdown treatment. And while the biggest savings only extend to the white and brown color combo, we think it’s a neutral enough look.

Nike Men’s Pegasus 40 Running Shoes: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fnike-mens-pegasus-40-running-shoes-23nikmpgss40blckbrnn%2F23nikmpgss40blckbrnn" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $139 now $92 @ Dick's

The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster training sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of our favorite versions yet. No wonder it's our choice for the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-running-shoes" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com""> best running shoe on the market. At Dick's, you not only have a wide selection of sale colors and sizes, but widths, too.

Price check:<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/pegasus-40-mens-road-running-shoes-extra-wide-zD8H1c/DV3853-001" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $103 @ Nike

Brooks Women’s Ghost 15 Running Shoes: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fbrooks-womens-ghost-15-running-shoes-22browghst15blkblftw%2F22browghst15blkblftw" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $139 now $109 @ Dick's

The 15th-iteration of the best-selling running shoe by Brooks, this entry-level choice only features some minor adjustments to the beloved model, namely in the form of a foam midsole and tweaked upper for a comfier, supportive feel. While it's definitely a fabulous find for casual runs, we wouldn’t recommend it if you’re trying to PR during your next race, according to <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/brooks-ghost-15-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"">our editor's review.

Price check:<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-10901677?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.brooksrunning.com/en_us/mens/shoes/road-running-shoes/ghost-15/1103931D025.105.html" data-link-merchant="BrooksRunning.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $109 @ Brooks