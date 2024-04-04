Massive Amazon sale takes up to 40% off Skechers — here's the 15 deals I'd buy

The best Skechers shoes supply that perfect balance of support and comfort, making them some of the most popular shoes on the market. But you don't need to spend a lot to get your perfect pair, thanks to this huge Skechers sale at Amazon.

The Skechers Men's Go Run Lite Skeakers are on sale from $50 at Amazon. We rank them as the best Skechers for beginner runners, so now's the perfect time to get out and start improving your lap times. You can also get the Women's Go Run Lite Sneakers from $48 at Amazon.

And it's not all sneakers — Skechers apparel is also on sale. For example, you can get the Skechers Women's Go Walk Bike Shorts from $18 at Amazon. These soft-touch shorts have 4-way stretch and UPF 40+ properties.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Skechers deals. Plus, check out this awesome sale on JBL speakers and this huge sale on my favorite PS5 and Nintendo Switch games.

Skechers deals — Sneakers/shoes

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Walk-5-15901-Black%2Fdp%2FB07N133K6P%2Fref%3Dsr_1_24%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $60 now from $37 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/i-walked-27-miles-in-4-days-in-these-skechers-and-my-feet-never-felt-better" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive. The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Performance-Mens-Walk-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB07221574D%2Fref%3Dsr_1_22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">men’s version is also discounted to $43 on Amazon here. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Women's Low Top Sneakers: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Summits-Looking-Groovy-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB07W2R2N7Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $40 @ Amazon

Get into the spirit of summer with these Skechers Women's Low Top sneakers. The Black Multi colorway gives a party-ready look to these lightweight shoes with air cooled memory foam. However, you might find the best deal in your size in another color, so make sure to check them all.

Skechers Women's D'Lites Fresh Start Sneaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB014GNJTMQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $74 now from $41 @ Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $41 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Women's Sketch-Lite Pro Perfect Time Sneaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Skech-Pro-Perfect-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB09PZ7RBNR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $65 now from $42 @ Amazon

We rank these as the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-skechers-shoes-in-year" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Skechers for cross-fit training, and they're currently on sale starting from $42 at Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/i-wore-the-skechers-skech-lite-pros-for-walking-running-and-working-out-heres-my-verdict" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Skech-Lite Pro Perfect Time review, we said they're a lightweight, supportive and versatile pair of shoes. You'll need to check the different colors to get the best deal in your size.

Skechers Men's Go Run Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Mens-Lite-Sneaker-Navy%2Fdp%2FB0CFN196RS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now from $50 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/Skechers-Go-Run-Lite" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport. The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Sneaker-Black-Purple%2Fdp%2FB0B4KPCR3P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Women's Go Run Lite are also on sale from $48 at Amazon. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Workout Walker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B3MJ5PND%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now from $55 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker are now on sale starting from $55. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/skechers-go-walk-workout-walker" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker review called these "seriously comfortable walking shoes" and praised their fantastic arch support and cushioning. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Summits-Dazzling-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB0B4T66QXF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now from $60 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/skechers-slip-in-summit" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activites like walking, light resistance training, and dance cardio. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Skechers Women's Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path Sneaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Ultra-Flex-3-0%2Fdp%2FB0BY3R2J5X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $90 now from $64 @ Amazon

The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/Skechers-Slip-Ins-Ultra-Flex-3.0" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review we determined that they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Skechers Men's Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Cushioning-Slip-INS-Smooth-Transition-Lavender%2Fdp%2FB0B9BK1P4J%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $110 now from $95 @ Amazon

These hands-free Skechers are on sale from $95 at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/skechers-slip-in-max-cushioning" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.

Skechers deals — Apparel

Skechers Men's Rectangular Sunglasses: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-SEA6164-Rectangular-Sunglasses-nickeltin%2Fdp%2FB09DMS2VPD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $22 now $15 @ Amazon

Grab these stylish and casual sunglasses starting from $15 at Amazon. They come in four different color options, so you could even match your sunglasses to your shoes.

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-GoFlex-Short-Pockets%2Fdp%2FB08C811RRH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking, or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and UPF 40+ properties.

Skechers Women's Go Walk High Waisted 7/8 Leggings: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Backbend-Waisted-Legging%2Fdp%2FB07MT7C46D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now from $24 @ Amazon

These moisture-wicking, stretch leggings have a cotton feel and a high-waisted waistband. There are also pockets at the side and by the waistband to keep your stuff safe while you're working out. They're on sale starting from $24 in certain sizes and colors.

Skechers Women's Motion Stripe Shelf Bra Tank: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Motion-Stripe-Orchid%2Fdp%2FB09CG589WG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now from $24 @ Amazon

This Skechers tank is made of lightweight, breathable moisture-wicking fabric and is fitted with an interior bra with removable cups. Note that reviews say the sizing runs large, and make sure to check the different color options to get the best deal.

Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Gowalk-Everywhere-Jacket-Hoodless%2Fdp%2FB0929KQFRF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now from $25 @ Amazon

This Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie is on sale from $25. A huge 49% discount applies to certain sizes and colors, so make sure to check for on-page coupons. This relaxed fit hoodie has ribbed trim, a stretch fit and is made of breathable material.