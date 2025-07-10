Poppi, anyone? Stock up on summer soda with 37% off deal for Prime Day
We're now on day 3 of Prime Day deals, and it's the big-name products that usually make the front page. OLED TVs, fancy headphones, designer clothing brands. And sure, those are cool.
But they're not as cool as an ice-cold can of soda right now, are they? Is that $1,500 OLED TV gonna quench your thirst? Nope.
But you know what will: Poppi. And right now, you can get a huge 37% off 12 packs of the viral soda sensation at Amazon.
The Crowd Pleasers variety pack comprises Orange Cream, Lemon Lime, Grape, Cherry Cola, Wild Berry and Doc Pop.
The New Obsessions variety pack comprises Punch Pop, Strawberry Lemon, Alpine Blast, Cherry Limeade, Wild Cherry and Orange Cream.
The Trend Setters variety pack comprises Lemon Lime, Cherry Limeade, Raspberry Rose and Orange Cream.
The Short List comprises Cherry Limeade, Raspberry Rose, Strawberry Lemon and Orange.
The Classics crate comprises all your home favorites: Root Beer, Doc Pop, Classic Cola and Lemon Lime.
All joking aside, while Prime Day is great for big purchases, it's also an excellent time to stock up on essentials. For a lot of people, budgets are tighter than ever, so it makes sense to save a bit of cash wherever you can, especially on family favorites.
Poppi soda contains apple cider vinegar, as well as prebiotics from agave and cassava, which are tummy-friendly bacteria that can help your gut's flora thrive. You don't get that from Coca Cola.
The sugar content maxes out at 5g, and each flavor has a maximum 35 calories, so you know you'll be rehydrating yourself healthily. Stock up while the deals last!
