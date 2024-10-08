Which Nectar mattress should you buy in today’s up to 50% off rival Prime Day sale?

If you're in the market for a new mattress this Prime Day, I've found the the deals for you. Popular sleep brand Nectar is now hosting a sale to rival Amazon's big deals, where you can save up to 50% on all mattresses at Nectar Sleep, plus there's an extra $100 off on orders over $1,000 when you sign up to the company's mailing list. However, with so many Nectar mattresses to choose from, how can you tell which bed is right for you?

Luckily, I've whipped up a quick guide to help you pick the Nectar mattress that fits your sleep style and position. Nectar is the brand behind some of our top recommendations in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, so you're bound to find the perfect mattress in their diverse line-up of all-foam and hybrid beds.

So, whether you prefer to sleep on your side, back, or stomach, here's a cheat sheet to navigating Nectar's flash sale. Plus, I always reccomend buying a Nectar bed directly from the mattress brand as opposed to buying one in the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, as you can get plenty of extras such as a 365-Night Home Trial and a lifetime warranty.

Save up to 50% at Nectar Sleep, with an extra $100 off orders worth $1,000+for new mailing list sign-ups

This new Nectar mattress deal saves you an extra $100 on $1,000+ orders in addition to the up to 50% off saving if you sign up to the mailing list While it's not rare to see a half-price sale at Nectar, the extra $100 discount doesn't come about that often. However, no matter when you buy, you'll always get generous benefits: a 1-year trial, free shipping and free returns, and a lifetime warranty.

How to choose a Nectar mattress in the flash sale

If you’re a side sleeper…

The Nectar Luxe Memory Foam offers a cooler, softer sleep surface

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam offers pressure relief and support

A queen Luxe Memory Foam is $1,149; a queen Premier Memory Foam is $949

If you're looking for the best mattresses for side sleepers that Nectar has to offer, then look no further than their all-foam models. Nectar's memory foam mattresses will usually be softer than their hybrid counterparts, meaning they'll give more sink-in softness to soothe pressure points.

The best memory foam mattresses tend to be perfect for side sleepers as they provide body-hugging pressure relief to the areas that come in contact with the mattress when side sleeping, such as your shoulders, hips, and knees.

Plus, while memory foam may have had a reputation for trapping heat, Nectar's all-foam models all contain temperature-regulating features to keep you cool and dry. Opt for the Luxe Memory Foam for cooling comfort or the Premier Memory Foam for a cheaper buy.

Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress: worth $1,696 $999 at Nectar

The Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress is designed to offer pressure-relieving comfort to cradle side-sleeping pressure points, while the cooling fibers offer a refreshing sleep. A queen is currently down from $3,424 to $1,149 with the help of $100 off $1,000+ mattresses.

Nectar Premier Memory Foam: worth $1,480 $549 at Nectar

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam offers enhanced pressure relief but is slightly firmer than the Luxe Memory Foam thanks to more support layers, so it's great for side sleepers with a heavier build or who also sleep on their back or stomach sometimes. A queen is now $949 down from $2,286.

If you're a back sleeper...

The Nectar Classic Memory Foam offers balanced support and comfort

The Nectar Premier Hybrid offers back pain relief

A queen Classic Memory Foam is $649; a queen Premier Hybrid is $999

Back sleepers need a mattress that will offer both comfortable pressure relief with enough support to keep their hips well supported and upright. That's why you should choose a mattress with a medium-firm feel, as it provides the right mixture of softness and firmness. Luckily, the best mattresses in a box tend to offer beds with a crowd-pleasing medium-firm rating, and Nectar's boxed beds are no exception.

The Classic Memory Foam and Premier Hybrid are both designed to offer plenty of medium-firm supportive layers to keep your back from sinking into the mattress. Opt for the Classic Mmeory Foam if you need support on a budget or the Premier Hybrid if you need enhanced back pain relief.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam: was from $1,063 $349 at Nectar

Back sleepers will love the balanced, medium-firm support of this mattress and the low price, too. Thanks to the 50% off sale, a queen size is just $649 (was $1,563), making it one of the best mattresses under $1,000

Nectar Premier Hybrid: was from $1,395 $799 at Nectar

Designed to offer the ideal balance between body-cradling comfort and the support of innerspring coils, this bed is definitely built for back sleepers in mind. Thanks to the extra $100 off, a queen is now $99 (down from $2,196).

If you’re a stomach sleeper…

The Nectar Classic Hybrid offers lumbar support at a cheaper price

The Nectar Luxe Hybrid offers enhanced breathability and support

A queen Classic Hybrid is $799; a queen Luxe Hybrid is $1,299

The best mattress for stomach sleepers will offer firm support to keep your hips supported and your spine correctly aligned, preventing lower back pain. Stomach sleepers tend to find the most support in the best hybrid mattresses, as the coil or spring tiers provide sturdiness and firmness to prevent hips from sinking into the mattress.

Luckily, Nectar offers two hybrid mattress that are perfect for front sleeping. Choose the Nectar Classic Hybrid for affordable but enhance lumbar support, or the Luxe Hybrid for some cooling support.

Nectar Classic Hybrid: was from $1,130 $499 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic Hybrid is built to give upgraded support from its all-foam counterpart, meaning the lower back should be supported when front sleeping. A queen is now just $799 (down from $1,613).

Nectar Luxe Hybrid: was from $1,474 $999 at Nectar

The Nectar Luxe Hybrid is designed to offer enhance cooling properties and upgrade edge support if you like to spread out when sleeping on your front. Get a queen size for just $1.299 (MSRP: $2,231) thanks to the extra $100 off deal.

Should you buy a Nectar Mattress now or wait for the Black Friday sales?

With this year's Black Friday mattress sales and deals just around the corner, you may be wondering whether it's worth buying a Nectar Mattress now or wait to see what the biggest sales event of the year has to offer.

However, as someone who tracks mattress prices and has covered the biggest mattress sales of the year, it's very likely that you'll see the same deal for Black Friday.

Nectar rarely (if ever) host a sale that's over 40% off, and today's extra $100 discount is an anomaly. My advice? If you need a new mattress today, this Prime Day-beating sale is worth shopping.