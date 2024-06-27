Want the Saatva Classic but don't have the budget? 3 top-rated mattresses I'd buy instead

If you have your heart set on the Saatva Classic mattress but don't quite have the budget to buy it, I have found three other top-rated beds for you to shop this 4th of July instead. The Cloverlane Hybrid, WinkBed and DreamCloud are all comparable to the best-selling Saatva, but cost as much as $1,130 less for a queen - that's incredible value.

The Saatva Classic consistently tops our best mattress guide, thanks to its five star hotel levels of luxury, exceptional build quality and customizable comfort levels. However, at full MSRP, this mattress sits at the lower end of the premium price category and is a big investment.

Mattress sales are a good time to pick up a new bed and while the Saatva is discounted in the current 4th of July mattress sales, $1,795 for a queen is not the best deal we've seen from Saatva so far this year (that was $1,695 for Mmemorial Day last month). So, if you're looking for a quality mattress that rivals the Saatva Classic, we've rounded up 3 of the best deals to shop today. Let's take a look.

3 Saatva Classic alternatives to shop in the 4th of July sales

1. Cloverlane 15” Hybrid Luxury Mattress: From $1199 $599 at Cloverlane

The Cloverlane 15” Hybrid mattress has been designed to offer a combination of luxurious comfort and support. Like the Saatva Classic, there are three firmness options to choose from including plush soft, luxury firm and firm. Made from layers of memory foam, latex and springs this mattress is probably the closest you’ll get to the Saatva in terms of construction. Our Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress review found this mattress had excellent motion isolation so ideal for couples and also praised it as a good choice for side sleepers as it offers deep pressure relief. Cloverlane run an almost constant sale so you’ll never have to worry about paying full MSRP for this mattress. Right now they have epic savings with 50% off all mattresses so you can expect to pay for a queen just $1,399 (was $2,199) that’s $556 less than you’d pay for the same size Saatva Classic. Cloverlane also offer free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial and a forever warranty.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: From $839 $449 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses due to its build quality, comfort levels and sheer value for money. This mattress offers a firm sleeping surface with a rating of 6.5 out of 10. The DreamCloud hybrid has a five-layer design and includes a layer of gel memory foam alongside responsive springs for a cooler nights sleep. Like the Saatva you’ll be getting exceptional edge support thanks to the heavy-duty gauge edge-shield. During our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid review our tester also found this to be a good choice for sleepers with back pain, just like the Saatva Classic. Thanks to an evergreen 50% off sale, a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid will cost you $665 (down from $1,332). Saatva currently have $300 off their queen size mattress. That means the DreamCloud costs $1,130 less than a queen size Saatva. DreamCloud also offer a 365-night trial, free shipping and a forever warranty, which is also the same perks you’ll get at Saatva.

2. The WinkBed mattress: From $1,149 $849 at WinkBed

The WinkBed is a luxury handcrafted bed with four customised firmness options, which is one more than you get on the Saatva Classic. This mattress offers zoned support which is amazing for sleepers with back pain. Like the Saatva Classic the WinkBed is a good choice for all styles of sleepers with the design that includes individually wrapped, zoned coils and gel-infused foam. During our WinkBed mattress review our tester found that this mattress offered cushioned comfort and reliable support for the entire body, and it did a great job of promoting good spinal alignment during sleep. Much like the Saatva Classic, the WinkBed has a luxury hotel feel about it, in fact, it’s used in some of the best hotel rooms across America including being the bed of choice for the Time Hotel in New York City. And whilst that luxury usually comes with a large price tag, this mattress still comes in at a lower cost than the Saatva Classic. WinkBed do run an evergreen $300 off the range and their 4th of July sales are no exceptions, but that does mean the cost of a queen is brought down to $1,499 which is $296 less. WinkBed also offer 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and a lifetime warranty.

Is the Saatva Classic still our top recommended bed?

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Classic is still our top-recommended mattress due to its exceptional combination of comfort, support and durability. The Saatva Classic features a unique coil-on-coil construction that will promote proper spinal alignment and reduce the risk of bank pain. It also has a plush Euro pillow top that offers cushioning comfort that makes it suitable for all sleeping styles.

Saatva mattresses are handcrafted from high-quality, eco-friendly materials that include organic cotton and CertiPurUS certified foams meaning you don’t just get a luxury sleep surface, but a healthier one too.

The best Saatva sales happen around national holidays, when we have seen this luxury innerspring discounted by a cool $400 across all sizes. Right now, there's up to $300 off bringing the cost of a queen Saatva Classic to $1,795 (was $2,095). The next major sale is Labor Day in September, which is when we expect this bed to be on sale for its lowest price again.