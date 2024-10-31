Viscosoft launches new hybrid mattress topper made from over five pounds of upcycled ocean plastic

The tagline for the new Viscosoft Hybrid Lux mattress topper is that it ‘turns plastic into plush’, with a cover that uses upcycled ocean plastic. Alongside this, the cover is also a cooling pillowtop designed to regulate temperature, combined with a layer of gel-infused memory foam. All this should provide plenty of comfort and support to sleepers.

Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper specs Release date: October 2024

Sizes: 7 (twin, twin xl, full, queen short, queen, king, cal king)

Warranty: 5 years

Trial: 90 days



Just like choosing the best mattresses for your sleep needs is essential for a comfortable bed, finding the right mattress topper can make a huge difference to your sleep. Mattress toppers come in a variety of styles and materials, with options to make your bed softer or firmer, or simply to add an extra layer of support.

At full price, the Viscosoft Hybrid Lux topper starts at $199.95, but Viscosoft is currently offering a twin topper for $139.95 . This is a great deal for a high-quality topper but with the Black Friday mattress deals approaching at the end of November, you may want to hang on to see if prices drop further.

Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: was from $199.95 , now from $139.95 at Viscosoft

Viscosoft’s luxury topper is available in seven sizes and two thicknesses – three inch and four inch. A three inch queen will set you back $254.95 at full MSRP, but it’s currently reduced to $189.95. You’ll also get a 90-day money back guarantee, 5-year warranty and free shipping to your door.

Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: Price

The Viscosoft Hybrid Lux mattress topper may be a luxury topper, but we think the prices are quite reasonable for the quality of product you’ll get.

The topper is available both on Viscosoft’s own website and on Amazon, so you can pick between the two sites to see where it’s priced most cheaply. Here are the current sale and MSRP prices for the topper:

3" topper:

Twin: $139.95 (MSRP $199.95)

$139.95 (MSRP $199.95) Twin XL: $149.95 (MSRP $214.95)

$149.95 (MSRP $214.95) Full: $179.95 (MSRP $239.95)

$179.95 (MSRP $239.95) Short Queen: $179.95 (MSRP $264.95)

$179.95 (MSRP $264.95) Queen: $189.95 (MSRP $254.95)

$189.95 (MSRP $254.95) King: $209.95 (MSRP $279.95)

$209.95 (MSRP $279.95) Cal King: $199.95 (MSRP $294.95)

4" topper:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Twin: $169.95 (MSRP $224.95)

$169.95 (MSRP $224.95) Twin XL: $159.95 (MSRP $239.95)

$159.95 (MSRP $239.95) Full: $189.95 (MSRP $254.95)

$189.95 (MSRP $254.95) Short Queen: $189.95 (MSRP $299.95)

$189.95 (MSRP $299.95) Queen: $199.95 (MSRP $254.95)

$199.95 (MSRP $254.95) King: $229.95 (MSRP $304.95)

$229.95 (MSRP $304.95) Cal King: $229.95 (MSRP $334.95)

Amazon are currently offering the same sale prices, but there is a $30 off coupon available. You can also add code 7DV4TT26 from Viscosoft to add another 15% off. This means the topper is currently cheaper on Amazon but, with Black Friday sales coming up, prices may drop further.

You’ll also get a 90-day money back guarantee, with a full refund if you’re not satisfied with the topper. In addition, there’s a 5-year warranty and free shipping to your door.

Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: Materials & Design

The Viscosoft Hybrid Lux mattress topper starts with a pillowtop Tencel cover that’s filled with over 380 GSM (grams per square meter) of ultra-soft fiberfill. A higher GSM simply means that there’s more fiber filling, which should give the topper a more luxurious feel.

The quilted cover is made from over five pounds of recycled ocean plastic, through the brand’s collaboration with Advansa’s Eco Origin Project. Tencel is both cooler and softer than cotton, meaning that the cover should also help to regulate body temperature and keep sleepers cool.

Underneath the cover is a layer of gel-infused CertiPUR-US memory foam to add support and contouring to your body shape. The gel infusion should assist the cooling properties of the cover.

The three inch topper has two inches of memory foam and a one inch pillowtop cover. The four inch topper ups each of these layers by half an inch. We also like the addition of elastic anchor straps to fasten the cover to the memory foam, along with a full-perimeter elastic skirt that provides a snug fit whatever size your bed is.

(Image credit: Viscosoft)

Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: Comfort & Support

The Viscosoft Active Cooling mattress topper features in both our best mattress toppers and best memory foam mattress toppers guides, so we know the brand can produce high-quality products. How does the Hybrid Lux topper stack up in comparison? We haven’t yet tested the product, but customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with a 4.4 out of 5 star average.

The topper has a medium firmness that should provide a good combination of both support and comfort. It’s designed to minimize pressure points with the slightly firmer memory foam, while the plush pillowtop cover will contour around your body to provide a layer of softness.

The topper could also be a great investment if you share your bed with a restless sleeper as it will do a good job of minimizing motion transfer.

(Image credit: Viscosoft)

Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: Temperature regulation

Tencel is a naturally breathable fabric, so the cover of this Viscosoft topper should help to promote airflow and keep sleepers comfortable at night.

Memory foam is notorious for trapping heat – but this topper has gel-infused memory foam, designed to disperse heat easily. However, there is some debate about how effective this is.