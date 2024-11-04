Brooklyn Bedding launch new advanced cooling mattress range — and it's already 30% off

Top-rated sleep brand Brooklyn Bedding have launched a copper-infused mattress suite focussed on offering a "cooler and cleaner sleep" without breaking the bank. The new CopperFlex Mattress is now available from just $325.50 at Brooklyn Bedding — that's what you call affordable luxury.

Many of our best mattresses of 2024 feature strong cooling properties. But Brooklyn Bedding is taking their cooling functionality a step further in the CopperFlex collection, consisting of four newcomers. There's the 12-inch CopperFlex, offered in a hybrid or all-foam model, and the 14-inch CopperFlex Pro, also available in both builds.

CopperFlex & CopperFlex ProSpecs Release date: November 2024

Types: Hybrid / Memory foam

Sizes: 6 (twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king)

Warranty: 10 years

Trial: 120-night trial

Released ahead of the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales, Brooklyn Bedding is offering a head start on savings, immediately slashing 30% off the CopperFlex mattress, no matter whether you go for the pro model, memory foam or hybrid.

The new Brooklyn Bedding mattresses feature copper-infused foam for advanced cooling and improved sleep hygiene. Once an waste material you'd leave out for the scrap man, copper is increasingly being used in top-rated cooling mattresses for its antibacterial and cooling powers.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Mattress: was from $465 now from $325.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

The last most affordable model from Brooklyn Bedding is available with a generous 30% Veteran's Day discount, bringing a hybrid queen size down to $652.40 (was $932). Brooklyn Bedding sales usually hover around 25% off, so this current offer isn't one you'll want to snooze on.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Mattress: was from $732 now from $512.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro is the more advanced model in the brand's new budget line, with upgraded cooling technology to put the night sweats to rest for less. The current 30% off knocks a queen hybrid down to $932.40 (was $1,332) — an unbeatable price on a mattress with features rivaling some of the best hybrid mattresses on the market.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Collection: Price

The CopperFlex line has replaced Brooklyn Bedding's DreamFoam Essential as the brand's most affordable mattress model. This means both the CopperFlex and CopperFlex Pro are great value for money even before any discount is applied. Here's the full MSRP of the CopperFlex and CopperFlex Pro:

CopperFlex twin memory foam / hybrid: $465 / $665

$465 / $665 CopperFlex twin XL memory foam / hybrid: $565 / $765

$565 / $765 CopperFlex full memory foam / hybrid: $599 / $865

$599 / $865 CopperFlex queen memory foam / hybrid: $665 / $932

$665 / $932 CopperFlex king memory foam hybrid: $932 / $1,199

$932 / $1,199 CopperFlex Cal king memory foam / hybrid: $932 / $1,199

$932 / $1,199 CopperFlex Pro twin memory foam / hybrid: $732 / $932

$732 / $932 CopperFlex Pro twin XL memory foam / hybrid: $832 / $1,032

$832 / $1,032 CopperFlex Pro: full memory foam / hybrid: $932 / $1,199

$932 / $1,199 CopperFlex Pro queen memory foam / hybrid: $1,065 / $1,332

$1,065 / $1,332 CopperFlex Pro king memory foam / hybrid: $1,332 / $1,599

$1,332 / $1,599 CopperFlex Pro Cal king memory foam / hybrid: $1,332 / $1,599

Brooklyn Bedding usually offer year round discounts sitting around 25%, so the extra 5% off the all-new CopperFlex right now means it's a good time to bag a bargain on this luxury mattress with upgraded cooling technology.

The CopperFlex memory foam mattress currently costs $465.50 for a queen size, putting it in line with this year's best cheap mattresses for which you'll pay under $500 for a queen. But, even with some of the lowest prices on the mattress market, Brooklyn Bedding don't sacrifice quality, as we found out in our Brooklyn Bedding's DreamFoam Essential mattress review.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

So, how does the brand offer high performing mattresses for less? Brooklyn Bedding's Head of Brand, Scott Paladini, explains this is because they own and operate their own facility. This control allows them to produce materials in-house and cut out third-party suppliers, which reduces production costs and, therefore, the price tag attached to Brooklyn Bedding's mattresses.

As expected, with zoned support and improved stability, the hybrid builds are slightly more expensive than the all-foam builds, setting you back an extra $186.90 in a queen size of both the CopperFlex and CopperFlex Pro.

Brooklyn Bedding are also generous with their perks. Wrapped up in these budgets prices is a 10 year warranty, 120-night sleep trial and free shipping.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Collection: Features

The standout feature of Brooklyn Bedding's new mattress line up is the CopperFlex memory foam where sleep meets science. This foam is infused with copper particles which wick away moisture and regulate temperature while you sleep. The natural antimicrobial properties of copper also promotes a healthier and cleaner sleep space to boost your sleep quality.

At 12" tall, the CopperFlex Mattress is the most affordable new addition from Brooklyn Bedding. There are 6 layers in both the memory foam and hybrid models. In the memory foam mattress there are six layers of foam including copper-infused memory foam to prevent night sweats and high-density foam to improve support. Meanwhile in the hybrid model, the layer of transition foam is replaced by an ascension coil layer that provides motion isolation and edge support.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

With 2" on the standard CopperFlex, the CopperFlex Pro mattress stands at 14" tall with 7 layers. The memory foam model sits on the firmer side of medium firm. The brand rate it a 7 out of 10 in terms of mattress firmness. This means it would be best suited to back sleepers, lightweight stomach sleepers and heavy side sleepers who benefit from a slightly firmer sleep surface with adequate support and little sinkage.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

On the other hand, the CopperFlex Pro Hybrid offers the most responsive support and best temperature regulation out of all mattresses in the collection. It is the only model to feature GlacioTex cooling cover, giving a cool-to-touch sensation and cool sleep surface to make sure you don't overheat while getting in quality ZZZs. Hence, year round hot sleepers would benefit from paying a premium for the Pro Hybrid — a queen still comes in under $1,000 with the current discount.