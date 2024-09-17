This Amerisleep mattress is a dream for side sleepers — and right now it’s $500 off

As a side sleeper, I know the importance of a mattress that is kind on the shoulders, knees and hips. And, with cushioning pressure relief, the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid is just that. You can now save $500 on the AS3 Hybrid at Amerisleep , bringing a queen down to just $1,449 – plus you’ll get a free heat-wicking Refresh Cover.

If you're in the market for a new mattress, this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers will help you find the right choice for you. If you're a side sleeper who enjoys cradling comfort, then the Amerisleep AS3 could be the perfect option.

Made with an open-cell design, cooling cover, and responsive Bio-Pur memory foam, you'll stay cool all night long, while feeling supported. And right now, you can also save up to 40% on Amerisleep bed frames if you purchase one alongside your new mattress. We think it's a deal worth taking advantage of.

Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress: was $1,699 now $1,199 + free cooling mattress cover Mattress summary: This hybrid model is Amerisleep's most popular mattress and is available in an all-foam version as well as a hybrid. Our testers for the Amerisleep AS3 hybrid mattress review found the medium feel extremely comfortable for side and back sleepers. Motion isolation and edge support were also excellent on the AS3 Hybrid. The free Refresh Cover currently included with this hybrid mattress is scientifically engineered to convert your natural body heat into far infrared energy – a type of energy that studies have shown to increase blood circulation, making it a great option for those who are looking for fast muscle recovery. It's important to note that our testers found this a little too soft for stomach sleepers and suggest heavier sleepers might also want a firmer surface. In the current mattress sales, A queen is now $1,499 (was $1,949). Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 20-year warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: The Memorial Day mattress sale this year saw the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid discounted by $450. It's currently $50 cheaper at $1,499 (was $1,949) for a queen size, so we think now is a great time to snap up this pressure relieving, fiberglass-free mattress.

Do side sleepers need a soft mattress?

To relieve pressure on the shoulders, hips and knees, experts recommend side sleepers sleep on a soft or medium-firm mattress. Ideally, the best mattresses for side sleepers will have cushioning that allows your shoulders and hips to sink in slightly. This will promote proper spinal alignment and support the neck and head, reducing the risk of back pain. That said, a mattress that is too soft will have the opposite effect. A side sleeper’s spine should stay neutral rather than sinking in too much.

Also beware how body weight influences the type of mattress you need as a side sleeper. Heavier people will need a firmer mattress than lighter people.