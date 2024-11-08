The Saatva Black Friday Sale is here! This is the mattress and bedding I'm buying to recreate hotel luxury

Saatva has launched its huge early access Black Friday sale, seeing up to $600 off sitewide. And, right now, our top rated mattress, the Saatva Classic, has $400 off at Saatva, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,695 (was $2,095). But it's not just the mattresses that are discounted. By bundling up on bedding you can save $400 when you spend $1,000 — so it's the perfect time to recreate hotel luxury in the comfort of your home.

The Saatva Classic tops this year's guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers, and it's no surprise why. With this bed, you're guaranteed healthy spinal alignment, comfort and support, as well as a luxury feel for a hotel-style sleep. Alongside this, Saatva's pillows, sheets, duvets, and blankets are made with the same high-end design and high-quality materials. Which is why I'm taking this opportunity to transform my bedroom into an indulgent hotel room.

With the Saatva Black Friday mattress sales in full swing, it's the perfect time of year to invest in your next bed and give your room a much needed refresh for the winter. So, here's what I'd choose for a cozy hibernation season. If Saatva doesn't take your fancy, be sure to check out our best Black Friday mattress deals guide so you can find the perfect bed for you.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

Starting off with the most important addition to any bedroom, the mattress for that unmatched hotel luxury and plush comfort. We rate the Saatva Classic as the best Saatva mattress, and it tops our guide to the best hybrid mattresses, with an innerspring structure that's combined with a high-density memory foam lumbar crown, making it incredibly supportive. The mattress also has a 3" euro pillow top, which contours to your body and cradles you for expert pressure relief. It's available in 3 firmness options: Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm, making it suitable for all sleeping positions. In our Saatva Classic mattress review we tried the Luxury Firm option and found that no matter the sleeping position, key pressure points were supported and both testers reported outstanding comfort and pressure relief. You can further customize the mattress for your sleep style with two different heights (11.5" and 14.5") as well as 8 different sizes. A queen sized mattress is now priced at $1,695 (was $1,795), and you'll get some incredibly perks like a lifetime warranty, 365-night trial, and free white glove delivery.

Saatva Latex Pillow: now from $165 at Saatva

The Saatva Latex Pillow, which we rated as one of this year's best pillows, combines the natural coolness of latex with the cushioning comfort of microdenier fibers, resulting in a luxury pillow that delivers a soft-to-touch and plush feeling. We awarded it 5 stars in our Saatva Latex Pillow review, praising just how supportive it was for all kinds of sleeping positions. The different loft options (standard and high) mean you can find the perfect height to keep your neck and spine aligned throughout the night. The shredded latex core creates a responsive surface, rather than a sinking in feel, meaning combination sleepers won't have to fluff up the pillow between sleeping positions. The pillow comes in a removable and washable organic cotton cover which is breathable and soft to touch. While the Saatva mattress sales don't extend to specific discounts on bedding at the moment, if you bundle up and spend over $1,000 you'll get $400 off. But right now, a standard sized pillow is available for $165 with additional benefits such as a risk-free 45-day trial period, one-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

Signature Sateen Sheet Set: from $155 at Saatva

There's something so special about hotel sheets that you can never seem to recreate at home. That's until you get the Saatva Signature Sateen Sheet Set, made from 300 thread count long staple cotton which gets softer with every wash and keeps you cool throughout the night. These are also OEKO-Tex Standard 100 Certified, making them non-toxic and skin-friendly for all. The cotton is ethically sourced and it's durable, meaning these sheets are worth the investment. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet (with deep pockets for up to 16” high) and two pillowcases. The sheets are available in ten sizes and three elegant colors: white, ivory and grey. A queen size sheet set is now $235 and you can enjoy a one-year warranty, 45-day trial period and free returns.

All-Year Down Alternative Comforter: from $235 at Saatva

As the temperature drops, Saatva's All Year Down Alternative Comforter is the perfect way to make your bedroom extra cozy, featuring in this year's best comforter guide. The 100% hypoallergenic comforter has a 3D down alternative and lyocell fill perfect for cold winter nights as well as the warmer months. The lyocell fill is naturally moisture wicking, keeping the comforter fresher for longer. Alongside this, the box quilting means the fill will always be evenly distributed. It comes encased in a breathable cotton cover and is available in three sizes. A queen size comforter is now $315 along with other perks such as a 45-day trial period, one-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

Why are hotel beds so comfortable?

The comfort of a hotel bed is unmatched, but why? And how do they do it? The trick is investing in durable, breathable, and luxury materials that suit all kinds of sleepers. This includes silks, cottons, and natural latex (for pillows and mattresses).

The mattresses in particular will be chosen to relieve pressure and support different sleeping positions to ensure all visitors are comfortable. This usually means investing in high-quality, luxury beds.