The 5 firmest hybrid mattresses on sale this Memorial Day

The firmest hybrid mattresses can offer unparalleled support for your spine, while still providing just enough bounce to prevent a buildup of pressure across the touch points of the bed. Back pain sufferers, stomach and back sleepers in particular will appreciate the firm but responsive sleep surface the best firm hybrid mattresses can provide.

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, choosing the best mattress for your sleeping style and body type is essential.

Like, for example, the Saatva Classic, which we deem to be the best mattress in the world right now.

What is a firm hybrid mattress?

The best hybrid mattresses combine the support of an innerspring mattress with the pressure-relieving properties of a foam mattress. In the firmest hybrid mattresses, the coils are low-gauge which resist compression - this gives it a firmer feel. On top of the coils is where you’ll find the foam layers, this is usually memory foam but can also be latex, poly foam or the brands own proprietary foam.

The foam works to add a little softness to the firm mattress and contours the body to minimize the pressure build-up on your shoulders, hips and lower back for extra comfort. These mattresses also have transition layers which sit between the coils and the comfort layers that work to enhance comfort without sacrificing the firmness. Firm hybrid mattresses are 7-9 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

5 firmest hybrid mattresses on sale this Memorial Day

Saatva Classic mattress: Was from $1,395 |$995 with our exclusive sale access

We deem the Saatva Classic to be the best mattress in the world right now (read why in our Saatva Classic mattress review). Our exclusive Saatva sale access means you can take $400 off every size of the Saatva Classic, with prices starting from just $995. Just click on then link below in order to access this saving. Without it, savings range between $200-$300, with the latter reserved for the biggest beds. Our exclusive $400 off discount is the best Saatva sale we've seen since Presidents' Day and well worth capitalising on before it ends.

Stearns & Foster Estate: Was from $2,299 | now from $2,099 at Stearns & Foster, plus free bedding bundle

The Stearns & Foster Estate brings together their IntelliCoil innersprings with a premium Tempur-Indulge memory foam so you’ll get both comfort and support. This mattress comes in three luxury feels including firm and is a great choice for back and stomach sleepers. During our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review we found the bed did an excellent job of regulating temperatures, thanks to its moisture-wicking TENCEL cover and external silver air vents that work with the ventilated coil system to prevent a buildup of heat. This Memorial Day you can save between $200 and $400, depending on the size you're after. That brings the price of a queen down to $2,199 (was $2,399). You'll also get a free bedding bundle worth $279 which includes pillows and sheets so you can upgrade your whole sleep surface. There is a 90 night sleep trial, 10 year warranty and free white glove delivery.

The WinkBed mattress: Was from $1,149 | from $849 at WinkBed

The WinkBed mattress has been designed to be firm but not hard, so is ideal if you suffer pain in your back, hips or shoulders. There are four options to choose from including soft, luxury firm, firmer and plus. The firmer is around 7.5 out of 10 and recommended for back and stomach sleepers who need that extra support. During our WinkBed mattress review we appreciated its targeted support and cushioning. This mattress also has a 3 step back relief system which will help to get rid of muscle tension whilst aligning the spine and joints. You can get a firmer queen size mattress for just $1,499 (was $1,799). Yes, this is a an evergreen $300 off MSRP sale but still excellent value. This mattress comes with 120 night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: Was from $1,299 | now from $649 at Awara Sleep

The Awara Natural Hybrid is one of the best organic mattresses that offers luxury without the high price tag. This mattress combines natural latex, organic wool and coils to offer a firm hybrid mattress that sits around 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale. During our Awara Natural Hybrid mattress review, our lead tester found this beds to be comfortable for all types of sleepers, including side sleeper thanks to the bed's exceptional cushioning around the hips, back and shoulders. And as if it wasn’t good value at MSRP, during the Memorial Day sales you can get a queen size Awara Natural Hybrid mattress for $949 (was $1,699). This mattress also comes with a 365-night sleep trial, a forever warranty and free shipping.

Cloverlane 15” Hybrid luxury firm mattress: Was from $1,199 | now from $599 at Cloverlane

This 15” thick mattress is made up of six layers which all play their part in providing exceptional relief. It has an Ache Alleviation Euro Top which provides plenty of pressure relief and zoned comfort for lumbar support. During our Cloverlane Hybrid mattress review, our lead tester was impressed with the bed's therapeutic gel-infused memory foam and lumbar relief latex layer that conforms to your bodies natural shape to reduce pressure on the body and offers targeted back support. Underneath these foam layers is a layer of individually wrapped springs for extra airflow and responsive support. This is a great mattress choice for fans of the Saatva Classic but with a slightly smaller budget. You can get a queen size Cloverlane hybrid luxury mattress for just $1,399 down from the original price of £2,199 and you also get free white glove delivery, a forever warranty and a 365 night trial.

Who should buy a firm hybrid mattress?

Firm hybrid mattresses are the perfect choice for back and stomach sleepers who will benefit from the enhanced support that these mattresses offer. Because firm hybrid mattresses have a strong core coil they prevent excessive sinking which not only promotes proper spinal alignment but also reduces pressure around the hips and shoulders which can lead to aches and pains in the morning.

Many of the best mattresses for back pain are firm hybrids. As well as offering exceptional support, a firm sleeping surface will reduce the amount of tossing and turning you do at night meaning your back muscles will have time to relax and recover whilst you sleep leaving you feeling a lot more comfortable and hopefully pain free in the mornings. Some of the best firm mattresses also offer zoned support which will cradle your shoulders and lower back proving extra pressure relief.

Heavier sleepers will also find firmer mattresses a more comfortable option. The coils are better equipped to handle heavier weight so you’ll find that you won’t sink right the way in and also the bed won’t sag or dip. And it's good news for hot sleepers who will also find firm hybrid mattresses a good investment. Because they have a layer of coils, this means that there will be more airflow and the mattress won’t trap heat in the same way all foam options do.