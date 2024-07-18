Quick! Lucid are selling their budget cooling mattress topper for just $28 in 1-day flash sale

If you're looking to add softness or a cooling touch to your mattress, Lucid's best-selling cooling topper can do just that - and now for as low as $27.49. For today only, you can save 30% on a Gel Memory Foam Topper at Lucid Mattress, with a queen now reduced to $38.49 (was $69.99).

Even our top beds in this year's best mattress guide can need a comfort boost, and the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper is one of this year's best mattress toppers to do exactly that. With a range of sizes and three height options to choose from, this cooling foam bed topper is a cost-effective way to breathe new life into your mattress.

Lucid's 30% off deals are unpredictable and only last for one day, so we suggest grabbing it as quickly as you can. Trust us, this isn't one of those mattress sales that are evergreen - it really does not stick around for long.

Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper:

Was: $49.99

Now: from $34.99

Saving: up to $54 at Lucid Mattress

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper is the best memory foam mattress topper for hot sleepers on a tight budget. When sleeping on this topper for our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review, our reviewers loved the three customizable height options (2", 3" or 4") and its ventilated cooling design that added some great temperature regulation. They were also impressed with the plushness it offers to side sleepers who need cushioning pressure relief around their shoulders, hips, and knees, but some stomach and back sleepers may find it too soft. However, you'll get 30 nights to find out if it's right for you. Benefits: Free shipping | 30-night sleep trial| 3-year warranty Price History: This cooling topper is only ever on sale at Lucid mattress during sporadic, on-day sales that can't ever be predicted. While you can sometimes find a discount on sale at Amazon, it does not include the 30-night sleep trial.

Do mattress toppers work?

While some bed toppers can transform your older mattress, choose the wrong one and will have no impact on your bed whatsoever. For example, if a mattress topper is thinner than 2", it will be ineffective. If a bed topper is thicker than 4",however, it will feel unsupportive and squishy.

For a cooling mattress topper to work, it needs to have temperature-regulating features such as micro coils, natural materials such as organic cotton or latex, cooling gel, foam infused with copper or graphite, or a breathable, heat-dissipating cover. Most mattress toppers feature some sort of cooling system, you can even find them in some of the best cheap mattress toppers under $50.