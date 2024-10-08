I’m a stomach sleeper — here’s the Nectar mattress I’d buy in today's rival Prime Day sale

Nectar Sleep has today launched an up to 50%, with all hybrid and memory foam mattresses discounted in price. As a stomach sleeper, I have my eye on the Classic Hybrid – a firmer feeling foam and coil mattress that encourages good spinal alignment to prevent back pain. Today you can save up to 50% on the Nectar Classic Hybrid at Nectar, with a queen priced $799 (worth $1,613).

Choosing the best mattress for your body and sleep position can make a world of difference to your rest. I know that stomach sleepers benefit from ample support and a firm finish, and the Nectar Classic Hybrid provides both — without breaking the bank.

Below I'll cover why the Nectar Classic Hybrid Mattress is one of my top picks for stomach sleepers in this month's mattress sales. Not quite the deal you're after? You can find plenty of other budget-friendly mattresses right now thanks to today's October's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals.

Nectar Classic Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $1,130

Now from: $499

Saving: up to $964 at Nectar Sleep Summary: The Nectar Classic Hybrid Mattress is the firmest option in the Nectar line up, with upper comfort layers providing pressure relief without too much sink. This is good news for stomach sleepers, as softer beds can cause the lower back to dip, resulting in an aching lumbar region. The cousin of the hugely popular Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress, the Classic Hybrid trades dense foams for a layer of eight inch springs and is a good hybrid mattress for the money. This creates a more responsive support, so if you toss and turn in the night, you should enjoy consistent comfort. Heavier stomach supporters might prefer a firmer feel — check out our best firm mattress guide for further recommendations — but this is a good all-rounder for stomach sleepers. Price history: The best Nectar Mattress sales I've seen this year have offered up to 40% off the Classic Hybrid, but here you're getting a little more. $799 for a queen (worth $1,613) is an excellent price on a competitive and quality hybrid mattress, making it one of the best mattresses under $1,000. And you get some of the best benefits around, including a full year sleep trial and a forever warranty. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free delivery

What type of mattress suits stomach sleepers?

There's no one-size-fits-all bed for front sleepers, but the best mattresses for stomach sleepers tend to have a firmer feel and ample full body support. This helps hold the lumbar region in alignment — softer beds can result in your hips sinking and your spine twisting.

Sleep specialists largely agree that stomach sleeping is bad for you, but if you can't break the habit, make sure your mattress supports your needs.