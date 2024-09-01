I'm a sleep editor — the luxury hybrid I tell my friends to buy is $775 off this Labor Day
There's up to $1,193 of savings on the Helix Midnight Luxe in this weekend's Labor Day sales
As a sleep editor, a large part of a job involves guiding people towards the right mattress for their sleep style and budget. And the luxury hybrid mattress I recommend to my friends and family is the Helix Midnight Luxe. Right now, there's 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe at Helix, which equates a sizable saving of up to $775. Plus, you'll get a free bedding bundle worth up to $418 thrown in.
The Luxe features in our guide to the best mattresses of the year, which contains top-rated mattresses for all sleepers and budgets. I reason I rate the Luxe so highly is that it offers excellent pressure relief for side sleepers, while being supporting enough for back sleepers, too.
The Labor Day mattress sales are now live, with discounts being rolled out from some of our favorite mattress brands — and Helix is no exception. But is the Helix Midnight Luxe right for you? Let's take a closer look at both the mattress and the deal.
Helix Midnight Luxe mattress
Was from:
Now from:
Saving: Up to $775, plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $418 at Helix Sleep
Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide, thanks to its superb pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. As the lead tester during our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, I was particularly impressed with its unique combination of sink-in plushness for side sleepers (thanks to a cloud-like pillow top cover) and enhanced support for back sleepers (it even features in our best mattress for back pain guide). This makes is a great option for both side and back sleepers, while excellent motion isolation means it will suit anyone who shares a bed. Its breathable Tencel cover provides reliable temperature regulation, while hot sleepers have to option of upgrading to a GlacioTex cooling cover.
Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | free shipping
Price history: Helix mattress sales tend to range between 20% and 25%, with the latter reserved for major mattress sales. However, we have seen the Luxe drop by 30% during sales earlier this year, which came with two free pillows. While the dollar-off discount in this 27% doesn't quite match that of the 30% sale, the freebies are much stronger in this Labor Day sale. Not only do you get two free pillows, you'll also get a free mattress protector and bed sheets, worth up to $418.
Should you buy a pillow top mattress?
Some of the best pillow top mattresses are usually found in 5-star luxury hotels, thanks to the plush and luxurious finish they provide. The Saatva Classic, our number one rated mattress in the world (read why in our Saatva Classic mattress review), has a plush cover is built into the mattresses' design. Should you buy a pillow top mattress? Yes, if you appreciate extra cushioning and a luxurious sleep feel.
