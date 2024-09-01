I'm a sleep editor — the luxury hybrid I tell my friends to buy is $775 off this Labor Day

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress

Was from:

Now from:

Saving: Up to $775, plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $418 at Helix Sleep



Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide, thanks to its superb pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. As the lead tester during our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, I was particularly impressed with its unique combination of sink-in plushness for side sleepers (thanks to a cloud-like pillow top cover) and enhanced support for back sleepers (it even features in our best mattress for back pain guide). This makes is a great option for both side and back sleepers, while excellent motion isolation means it will suit anyone who shares a bed. Its breathable Tencel cover provides reliable temperature regulation, while hot sleepers have to option of upgrading to a GlacioTex cooling cover.

Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | free shipping



Price history: Helix mattress sales tend to range between 20% and 25%, with the latter reserved for major mattress sales. However, we have seen the Luxe drop by 30% during sales earlier this year, which came with two free pillows. While the dollar-off discount in this 27% doesn't quite match that of the 30% sale, the freebies are much stronger in this Labor Day sale. Not only do you get two free pillows, you'll also get a free mattress protector and bed sheets, worth up to $418.