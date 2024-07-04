I'm a mattress tester with back pain — this is the mattress I'd buy in today's 4th of July sales

As a mattress tester with lower back pain, I’m always on the hunt for the best mattresses to support my back and give me relief from aches and pains. And right now, I’d recommend investing in the WinkBed, which you can save $300 on in all sizes this 4th of July .

The WinkBed features in our best mattress round-up, thanks to its targeted support to keep all sleeping styles comfortable at night. It's this support that makes the WinkBed one of our highly recommended mattresses for back pain suffers. Plus, it's customizable firmness options mean that it's suitable for all types of sleepers.

Today's 4th of July mattress sales are in full flow, and the current $300 off discount is one we're used to seeing - but the WinkBed is excellent value for back pain sufferers all year round. Here's why...

WinkBed mattress:

Was: from $1,149

Now: from $849

Savings: up to $300 at WinkBeds Summary: The WinkBed features in our best mattress for back pain buyer's guide. I'ts customisable mattress like the Saatva Classic (our top-rated mattress for most types of sleepers) which means you can adjust the firmness to your sleeping style. It comes in Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm and Plus options, with the last being specifically designed for heavier bodies. Although I’d avoid the Plush Soft for back pain, the Luxury Firm and Firm should offer plenty of lumbar support, with the Plus being perfect for the aforementioned heavier bodies. In our WinkBed mattress review , we found that the mattress offering superior targeted support, with a zoned coil layer that offers firmer pressure where needed and lighter support in others to allow for more contouring. This is aided by the gel-infused foam, which gives plenty of cushioning around the hips and shoulders to prevent pressure build-up. The mattress manages motion transfer well, but temperature regulation is a little average, and hot sleepers may struggle to stay cool. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price History: WinkBeds never sell its mattress at full price and the $300 discount is an evergreen offer that we’ve never seen bettered. However, with a queen at $1,499 from the MSRP of $1,799, I think this is a great price for a high-quality mattress that has plenty of options for different sleepers.

How to choose the best mattress for back pain

the best mattress for back pain is medium firm to firm. The best hybrid mattress options often feature highly when it comes to helpful beds for back pain, with the layers of foam and coils providing enough cushioning and support to keep most sleepers comfortable. Those with lower back pain will probably find one of the best firm mattresses the beneficial option but for those with aches and pains across the back, a softer medium firm mattress might be a better fit.

Body type also plays a part, as the mattress needs to provide the correct level of support to keep the spine aligned, along with enough cushioning to prevent pressure build up at the hips and shoulders. Heavier sleepers and those who sleep on their stomach will need a firmer mattress to keep the spine aligned and hips raised, while lightweight and side sleepers need more cushioning to prevent pressure points building up. Remember, firmness is subjective, which is why choosing a mattress with a trial period is so important.