I tried the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper — here's why you should buy in Black Friday sales

I spent two weeks sleeping on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Topper loved how it delivered Tempur's signature comfort without the usual heat retention. Fortunately, you can now save up to 55% on the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper at Amazon, with a queen priced at $249.99 (was $499).

If you're not ready to invest in this year's best mattress, this topper is an easy, affordable way to upgrade your bed. The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Topper improves on what we already consider the No. 1 best mattress topper by being less prone to trapping heat, a common issue with the original Tempur-Adapt Topper.

This is one of the best early Black Friday mattress topper sales I've seen this year as it's much cheaper than buying the topper directly from Tempur-Pedic (a queen at Tempur-Pedic is $519) right now. Usually, I'd always reccomend buying a bed topper directly from a brand in the Black Friday mattress sales, but you'll actually be getting a better deal at Amazon as the retail giant accepts returns for this product — unlike Tempur-Pedic.

Summary: The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Topper addresses the glaring issue my fellow tester had mentioned in her Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper review: overheating. This upgraded version has a specialist cover that feels cool to the touch and draws heat away from the surface. Whether temperatures were seasonably cool or unusually warm, I didn't wake up sweaty (unlike my experience with the Tempur-Adapt mattress). While I believe the cooling cover will be sufficient for most people to sleep comfortably, it may fall short for people with severe night sweats or hot flashes. Otherwise, this topper delivers the same plush pressure relief as the original Tempur-Adapt Topper. It was a good fit for my medium-firm hybrid mattress and comfy for side sleeping. However, I sometimes felt 'trapped' by the topper when I wanted to shift positions or get out of bed. Still, if you enjoy the slow-moving, body-contouring feel of memory foam and want the added benefit of a cooling cover, this is the best memory foam mattress topper you can buy. Benefits: Free shipping and 30-day returns (Amazon) | 10-year warranty Price History: The last time we saw a good deal on this mattress topper at Amazon was during this year's Prime Days in July and October. Over at Tempur-Pedic, the highest amount you'll ever see knocked off this topper is 40% — but this discount only pops up sporadically.

If you need a more affordable mattress topper...

The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling is among the most expensive bed toppers available, but it’s a relative bargain compared to purchasing a full-fledged Tempur-Pedic mattress — even in the Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sales. Still you may be looking for something cheaper. Here's today's budget-friendly Amazon topper deal: