I track mattress prices for a living and these are the best Presidents’ Day sales for plus size bodies

The best mattresses for heavy people are engineered specifically to accommodate weight in the region of 500lbs per person. While these specialist beds generally retail at a premium price, three of our favorite mattresses for heavy people have been heavily reduced in celebration of Presidents’ Day. Right now, you can save up to $500 on the Saatva HD, the Big Fig and Titan Plus.

The Saatva HD ranks highly in our best mattress for heavy people buyer’s guide, thanks to its ultra supportive sleep surface for plus size bodies combined with the naturally cooling properties of the Talalay latex. Our exclusive Saatva sale means that you can save $400 across all mattress sizes, which brings the price of a queen size Saatva HD mattress down to $2,895 (was $3,295).

We’re also seeing huge reductions on the Titan Plus and the Big Fig beds in this latest round of Presidents’ Day mattress sales , with 30% off the Titan Plus and a blanket $500 off all Big Fig mattresses respectively. But which mattress deal for heavy people is best? Let’s take a closer look at all three.

The Saatva HD by Saatva

Was: From $1,995

Now: From $1,595 at Saatva

Saving: $400 Summary: The Saatva HD is Saatva’s specialist mattress for heavy people, with a combined weight capacity of 1,000lbs for two people sharing a bed. This extra support comes by way of 12.5-gauge steel open coils, which are 25% stronger than the industry standard. It’s 15.5” tall, making it one of Saatva’s deeper mattresses, and it packs a lot in — including a 5-zone Talalay latex layer, which provides naturally cooling, pressure-relieving support. There’s a 5lb memory foam layer for additional pressure relief, as well as the brand's patented Lumbar Zone Technology for proper back support. Reinforced foam edges means ultra supportive edge support, so you can safely sit on and push off from the edges of this mattress without any risk of it collapsing or dipping underneath you. This is one of the best mattresses for heavy people and caters specifically for plus size bodies, so lighter weight sleepers may find it too firm. However, Saatva offers a very generous 365 night sleep trial, so you’ve got plenty of time to establish if it's the right bed for you. Price History: Our exclusive Saatva sale means you can take $400 off of any Saatva mattress costing $1,000 and over, which brings the price of a queen size Saatva HD down to $2,895 from $3,295. While Saatva’s own sale offers savings of up to $400 (with the biggest savings reserved for bigger mattress sizes), our exclusive Saatva sale means bigger savings on smaller mattress sizes. Benefits: 365 night sleep trial | Free white glove delivery | Lifetime warranty

Titan Plus mattress

Was: From $699

Now: From $489.30 at Titan by Brooklyn Bedding

Saving: Up to $450 Summary: The Titan Plus is as sturdy as it is affordable, with prices starting at just $699 at full MSRP. Taking into account the current 30% off saving, you can buy a queen size Titan Plus for $874.30, which is incredible value for a specialist mattress of this caliber. At 11” tall, the Titan Plus is the slimmest specialist mattress that features in our best mattress for heavy people guide, but it packs in plenty of support for plus size bodies. However, lighter weight sleepers may find that the Titan Plus is too firm to offer any meaningful support. If this is you, you might want to think about upgrading to the Titan Plus Luxe, which provides additional body contouring support. Temperature regulation is OK, but particularly hot sleepers can upgrade their purchase to include a GlacioTex cooling cover. Price History: This current 30% off Titan sales beats the evergreen saving of 25% off that we’re used to seeing. We might be days away from Presidents’ Day, but we don’t anticipate prices coming down any lower, making now the time to buy. Benefits: 120 night sleep trial | Free shipping | 10 year warranty

Big Fig Mattress by Big Fig

Was: $1,499

Now: From $999 at Big Fig

Saving: $500 Summary: In case you were wondering, Big Fig stands for ‘bigger figure’, which is exactly what the Big Fig mattress caters for with a maximum weight capacity of 1,100lbs (for context, most mattresses can accommodate a maximum combined weight of 500lbs). Increased lumbar support stops you from sinking too far into the mattress, which is a common complaint of those with plus size bodies. Instead, this is a mattress that keeps you on top of the support layers, where your spine is kept in correct alignment, helping to alleviate back pain. Temperatures are regulated thanks to a Thermogel-treated fabric that actively works to keep sleepers comfortably cool, making this a solid option for hot sleepers. As mentioned, there’s very little sinkage here, but so much so that side sleepers and lighter bodies may find this mattress too firm. Price History: While other brands are increasing their MSRPs, Big Fig has decreased theirs by $100. Taking that price change and their early $500 off Presidents' Day mattress sale into account (enter the promo code PRES at check out), you can get a queen size mattress for an incredible $1,399. Benefits: 120 night trial | 20 year warranty | Free shipping

What’s the best type of mattress for heavy people?

Standard mattresses usually accommodate a weight of up to 250lbs per person and a combined weight of 500lbs. If you exceed that weight, you might find that you sink through the supportive layers of your mattress, which not only is uncomfortable but can shorten the life of your mattress.

A mattress designed specifically for plus size bodies with a higher weight capacity will hold you securely on top of the mattress, as opposed to ‘sinking in’, thanks to a supportive combination of durable innerspring coils and soft, pressure relieving memory foam. The coils will help provide the firmness and support that help to alleviate back and joint pain while the memory foam aids in pressure relief.