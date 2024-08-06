How to make a firm mattress softer — tried and tested tips

Firm mattresses are a great choice for back, stomach and heavier sleepers who need extra support throughout the night. But if your mattress is too firm and you’re craving plush comfort, we’ve got some tips for how to make a firm mattress softer.

What’s too firm for one sleeper is perfect for another, but sleeping on a mattress that’s too firm could be affect your sleep quality, leaving you tossing and turning at night and waking up with aches and pains. Most people sleep well on medium-firm mattress as they offer a good balance of softness whilst still being supportive enough to keep your spine in a neutral position.

If after trying our tricks to make your firm mattress softer you decide that it's still too hard for your body and sleep position, then consider buying a new and softer mattress. Our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers contains our top-rated recommendations for different budgets. Now is a good time to buy too as this year's Labor Day mattress sales and deals are nearly here.

How to tell if your mattress is too firm for you

When choosing a new mattress there are a lot of options when it comes to firmness levels. How firm should a mattress be? Well, that’s down to your own individual sleep style. Typically, side sleepers benefit more from softer mattresses whilst back and stomach sleepers benefit from the firmer end of the scale.

But there are some signs that the mattress you’ve chosen is too firm. Waking up with aches, pains and stiff joints, especially if you haven’t done in the past, is the number one sign that your mattress is too firm for you. Also, if you’re feeling numbness in your limbs it could be due to restricted blood flow caused by pressure points from your mattress being too firm.

Changing sleep positions a lot throughout the night is also a sign that your mattress isn't contouring your body and relieving pressure points. Look out for visual signs too – when you lie on your mattress there should be some degree of sinkage around the shoulders and hips. If there’s no movement, your mattress may be too firm for your body.

How to make a firm mattress softer

1. Add a mattress topper

One of the easiest ways to change the feel of any bed is to add a mattress topper. Many of this year's best mattress toppers are capable of turning a firm mattress in to a softer, more comfortable sleep haven.

Mattress toppers come in a variety of materials and thicknesses so you can customize the level of softness you need. Memory foam toppers are designed to contour your body to offer pressure relief to your shoulders, hips and other pressure points. Whilst feather and down toppers offer more luxurious comfort.

2. Adjust your bed base

The type of base you use for your mattress can have a big effect on the feel of your bed. If you have a slatted base then wider slats can often make the mattress feel softer. You may also wish to opt for a sprung slatted base as this will add a little bounce whilst still retaining the support that your firm mattress offers.

3. Warm your bed up

If you have a memory foam or hybrid mattress with a top layer of foam then warm your mattress up before you hop in. Foams, in particular memory foam react to heat and become more malleable when they’re warmed up which means it’ll feel a lot softer. So layer up your mattress with plenty of blankets and pillows to warm up the surface.

Remember never to apply direct heat to your memory foam mattress such as a hair dryer or heater unit. Whilst memory foam responds well to some warmth, direct heat can cause the foams to become damaged and misshapen resulting in them loosing all its supportive qualities.

4. Rotate your bed

When we sleep in the same spot night after night the mattress can start to breakdown which changes the feel of your bed. Try to rotate your mattress 180-degrees at least every six months. Although, when your mattress is new, you should rotate it a little more often whilst it settles in. Rotating your mattress on a regular basis helps keep the mattress surface even.

Some mattresses can also be flipped, flipping your mattress has the same effect as rotating it. But if your mattresses is constructed with layers or has zoned support, you cannot flip it, check with your mattress brand instructions before flipping.

Should you give your firm mattress time to soften up?

If you’ve only had your mattress a couple of weeks, give it time to soften up. Memory foam and latex mattresses especially can feel firmer when they’re new but over time they start to soften naturally.

If your mattress still feels uncomfortable after six weeks of sleeping on it and you have a sleep trial included in your purchase then arrange a return and choose something softer. If you want more information on how to return a mattress in a box then you can read about it in our guide.

