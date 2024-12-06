Cyber Week is ending, so here are 3 Saatva, Helix and Nolah deals to shop this weekend
Cyber Week is almost over but here are three amazing mattress deals you can shop before it ends
It's no secret that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest sales of the year, but Nolah, Saatva, and Helix are still running Cyber Week sales that offer the same reductions that we'd seen through Black Friday. One stand-out deal will help you save $400 off the Saatva Classic Mattress at Saatva, which is now down to $1,695 for a queen (was $2,095).
As the week is almost over, this will probably be your last chance to grab this year's best mattress on the market. However, we're also highlighting some time-limited sales from two of the most popular mattress brands in America — Helix and Nolah.
In this month's mattress sales, Helix drops the prices of its hotel-quality Luxe and Elite mattresses by 25%, but you can get a 27% off with our exclusive TOMS27 code, too. Meanwhile, Nolah is offering 35% off its top hybrid mattress, and using our TOMS50OFF gets you a further $50 off. Now, let's take a closer look at these extended Cyber Monday mattress deals.
Top 3 Cyber Monday mattress deals available now
1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress on the market right now, with several customization options to tailor the mattress to your needs. It's available in two heights and three firmness levels: Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we praised this bed for its fantastic temperature regulation, pressure relief and back support. Right now, the Saatva Classic matches its cheapest price of the year, at $1,695 (was $2,095) for a queen in the Saatva mattress sales. We don't expect it to be this cheap until President's Day in February, so if you've had your eye on this mattress, now is the time to buy. Saatva mattresses come with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.
2. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.33 $1,002.54 with code TOMS27 at Helix Sleep
Helix's luxury mattresses are a great alternative to Saatva mattresses, providing a wealth of hotel-quality features for affordable prices. This month's Helix mattress deals offer an extended Cyber Monday 25% discount (plus free accessories), but with our exclusive discount code TOMS27 you can boost that saving to 27% off, bringing the price of queen-size Midnight Luxe down to $1,732.53. Our testers for the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review named the medium-firm bed as the best mattress for side sleepers, as it's great for relieving pressure points. Helix mattresses come with a 100-night sleep trial, 10-15 year warranty, and free shipping.
3. Nolah Evolution mattress: was from $1,499 $924.35 with code TOMS50OFF at Nolah
The Nolah Evolution is another luxury mattress with plenty of customization options, available in three firmness levels — Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm. It also has a Comfort+ option for people who weigh over 300lbs. In our Nolah Evolution mattress review, we praised the luxury firm version for relieving joint and lower back pain, but noted its less-than-stellar edge support. Thanks to a 35% off sale and our exclusive code that knocks an extra $50 off, a queen is now $1,574.35 (MSRP:$2499) It comes with some great benefits (although not as strong as Saatva's) including a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.
Is now the right time to buy a new mattress?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offer the best discounts of the year, with the next major sales event coming in February for President's Day. Many brands have already finished their extended Black Friday mattress sales and Cyber Monday mattress deals, however the three deals we've highlighted above are some of the top mattresses still available for their best prices of the year. If one of these mattresses fits the bill for you, then you're in luck, as now is absolutely the right time to buy.
All three of these brands offer sleep trials for their mattresses, so you can always change your mind if the mattress doesn't fit your needs. We don't expect these deals to hang around for long though, so we recommend shopping now.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.