Cyber Week is ending, so here are 3 Saatva, Helix and Nolah deals to shop this weekend

It's no secret that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest sales of the year, but Nolah, Saatva, and Helix are still running Cyber Week sales that offer the same reductions that we'd seen through Black Friday. One stand-out deal will help you save $400 off the Saatva Classic Mattress at Saatva, which is now down to $1,695 for a queen (was $2,095).

As the week is almost over, this will probably be your last chance to grab this year's best mattress on the market. However, we're also highlighting some time-limited sales from two of the most popular mattress brands in America — Helix and Nolah.

In this month's mattress sales, Helix drops the prices of its hotel-quality Luxe and Elite mattresses by 25%, but you can get a 27% off with our exclusive TOMS27 code, too. Meanwhile, Nolah is offering 35% off its top hybrid mattress, and using our TOMS50OFF gets you a further $50 off. Now, let's take a closer look at these extended Cyber Monday mattress deals.

Top 3 Cyber Monday mattress deals available now

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress on the market right now, with several customization options to tailor the mattress to your needs. It's available in two heights and three firmness levels: Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we praised this bed for its fantastic temperature regulation, pressure relief and back support. Right now, the Saatva Classic matches its cheapest price of the year, at $1,695 (was $2,095) for a queen in the Saatva mattress sales. We don't expect it to be this cheap until President's Day in February, so if you've had your eye on this mattress, now is the time to buy. Saatva mattresses come with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

3. Nolah Evolution mattress: was from $1,499 $924.35 with code TOMS50OFF at Nolah

The Nolah Evolution is another luxury mattress with plenty of customization options, available in three firmness levels — Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm. It also has a Comfort+ option for people who weigh over 300lbs. In our Nolah Evolution mattress review, we praised the luxury firm version for relieving joint and lower back pain, but noted its less-than-stellar edge support. Thanks to a 35% off sale and our exclusive code that knocks an extra $50 off, a queen is now $1,574.35 (MSRP:$2499) It comes with some great benefits (although not as strong as Saatva's) including a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.

Is now the right time to buy a new mattress?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offer the best discounts of the year, with the next major sales event coming in February for President's Day. Many brands have already finished their extended Black Friday mattress sales and Cyber Monday mattress deals, however the three deals we've highlighted above are some of the top mattresses still available for their best prices of the year. If one of these mattresses fits the bill for you, then you're in luck, as now is absolutely the right time to buy.

All three of these brands offer sleep trials for their mattresses, so you can always change your mind if the mattress doesn't fit your needs. We don't expect these deals to hang around for long though, so we recommend shopping now.