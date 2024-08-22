Cancel the sleep divorce! 5 epic split king Labor Day mattress deals for under $1,500

If you share a bed but you and your partner have different sleep needs and comfort preferences, then a split king mattress could be the answer to your bedtime woes. And with Labor Day almost upon us, right now an excellent time to invest in a new bed.

Our guide to the year's best mattresses span budgets, types and sizes - including top recommended split king beds. But what is a split king mattress? Essentially, a split king mattress is two Twin XL mattresses put together. The result is a sleep surface that supports your specific sleep style.

We're just days away from the Labor Day mattress sales, and the strongest sales are already live and ready to shop. Casper, Saatva, Puffy and more - we've rounded up 5 top rated split king mattresses, all of which are discounted to under $1,500.

5 top rated split king Labor Day mattress deals

1. DreamCloud hybrid split king mattress: was $2,326 now $1,090 at DreamCloud

DreamCloud is an outstanding luxury hybrid mattress which offers sleepers outstanding support and temperature regulation at an affordable price. During our DreamCloud mattress review our tester found this to be one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. We are used to seeing 50% off in the DreamCloud mattress sale but that doesn’t mean it’s not fantastic value. Right now, a split king mattress is $1,090 (was from $2,326) plus you get a 365-night home trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

2. Puffy Cloud split king Mattress: was $2,848 now $1,498 at Puffy

This medium-firm mattress is made using premium foams including specialized cooling layers which will promote additional airflow keeping warm sleepers cool. It’s one of the best mattresses for side sleepers thanks to its fantastic pressure relief. Puffy run regular sales and currently you can save up to $1,350 so a Split King is $1,498 (was $2,848). The Puffy comes with a 101-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping to your door.

3. Casper The One split king mattress: was $1,720 now $1,198 at Casper

Casper The One suits a wide variety of sleeping positions, thanks to its layers of supportive and pressure-relieving foams. The foam used is also responsive so you won’t have that traditional sink-in feeling and will be able to move around freely, which is ideal for restless sleepers. You can make a big saving on this mattress right now with 30% off site wide, a Split King is $1,198 (was $1,720). Casper also comes with a 100-night home trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

4. Nectar Premier Memory Foam split king Mattress: was $2,842 now $1,498 at Nectar

The Nectar Premier memory foam mattress is a mid-range option from Nectar and a great choice for anyone who wants an all foam mattress but with a more luxurious feel. This mattress has a 13-inch profile and a medium-firm feel making it ideal for side and back sleepers. It also has outstanding pressure relief and the supportive core keeps the spine perfectly aligned. Nectar have a permanent sale and their 40% discount brings this Split King mattress down to a very affordable price at $1,498 (was $2,842). Nectar also offer a 365-night home trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

5. Saatva Classic split king mattress: was $2,990 now $2,590 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic remains our top mattress choice overall, as well as being the best hybrid mattresses on the market. To find out why, check out our Saatva Classic Mattress review. Customizable firmness options mean its suitable for all types of sleeper. That also means that you and your bedfellow can choose a mattress with a firmness tension that works specifically for them. Not only is $400 off the split king Classic a great deal, you'll also get a year's trial, free mattress set up and a lifetime warranty.

What is a split king mattress?

A split king mattress is two Twin XL mattresses (which measure 38 inches wide by 80 inches long) placed side by side to create the same dimensions as a standard king size mattress.

Split king mattresses are ideal for couples who have different sleep preferences or if one partner is restless and causing disruption during the night you skip the need of finding a mattress with exceptional motion isolation. They're also a great choice if you're practicing the Scandinavian sleep method. Our guide to keeping a split king mattress together might also be useful.

Do you need an adjustable base with a split king mattress?

Do you need an adjustable base with your split king mattress? Technically, no. You can use split king mattress on a regular king size base, but split king mattresses work well with adjustable bases, allowing each side to move independently to ensure the right level of support and comfort.