5 Prime Day cooling mattress topper deals I'd buy to survive summer heatwaves

If you’re a hot sleeper, it can be a struggle to stay cool and comfortable at night. A cooling mattress topper could be your ticket to better sleep, but a decent one would usually set you back a large amount. I've been shopping this year's Amazon Prime Day deals and have found five great cooling mattress topper deals, including 50% off the Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Topper at Amazon with prices from $175.

If you have already invested in the best mattress for your sleeping style and budget, and just need a little extra help to stay cool at night, a cooling bed topper such as this one from Tempur-Pedic is the answer.

And with this year's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals now live, you can pick up a cooling mattress topper for a fraction of the cost, saving hundreds of dollars. These are the five I'd personally buy to survive summer heatwaves and to combat general overheating in bed whatever the weather...

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling mattress topper: was from $419 now $175 at Amazon

Our top recommendation overall for the best mattress topper of 2024, the Tempur-Adapt+ uses three inches of Tempur foam to cradle and support pressure points. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review , our testers did find that the original topper slept a little warm, so this version with an added cooling cover to dissipate heat is a welcome addition. The topper now offers the same cushioning comfort without any heat being trapped. Amazon’s Prime Day offer reduces a queen topper to $251.40 (was $499), and you’ll save an extra $60 compared to the sale price on Tempur-Pedic’s own website.

2. Sleep Innovations 4" Cooling Comfort Dual Layer Mattress Topper: was from $109.99 now $93.49 at Amazon

Although this isn’t a mattress topper that we’ve tested, the Sleep Innovations topper has nearly 32,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4/5 stars, with many happy customers. Designed to offer a medium plush finish that should appeal to side and back sleepers, all sizes are currently 15% off for Amazon Prime Day, reducing a queen size to $127.49. The topper is designed with a cool to the touch cover and a dual-layer design featuring two inches of cooling fiberfill and two inches of responsive gel memory foam.

3. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper: was from $199 now $120 at Amazon

In our Casper Comfy mattress topper review , our testers found the topper particularly suited to side sleepers, with its contouring feel and deep pressure relief. In fact, we rated it as our best memory foam mattress topper to soften a firm bed and provide more plush cushioning. Made with Casper’s AirScape perforated foam that draws heat away from the body, the topper does an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool. You’ll only ever get 10% off the topper on Casper’s own site, but the Amazon Prime Day deal reduces the price by 16%, taking a queen down to $249.99. Casper have plenty of great deals on Amazon for Prime Day – if you’re in the market for a new mattress the Casper Sleep Element is currently reduced by 30% and is one of our best mattresses on Amazon picks.

4. Sealy 4” Chill Gel + Comfort Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $229.99 now $156.99 at Amazon

Sealy is well known for its excellent cooling mattress, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill , which we rate as one of the best cooling mattresses on the market. The brand’s topper is made with a one-inch plush pillow-top cover and three inches of Sealy Chill memory foam. This provides plenty of cooling comfort, as well as plush, adaptive cushioning to mold to the sleeper. We haven’t yet tested the topper, but it has an average of 4.1/5 stars on Amazon and is made by a brand with excellent cooling credentials. You can pick up a queen topper for $216.99 and there’s also the option to buy a cheaper 1.5” topper if you’re on a tighter budget.

5. Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Linenspa make some of the best cheap Amazon mattresses and in our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review , we rated the mattress as ideal for a gust bed or college dorm. In much the same vein, the mattress topper is an ideal budget option for those looking to add a little cushioning and cooling to an existing mattress, with a queen topper reduced to under $50 at $41.99. The topper is made with gel infused memory foam and has a 4.5/5 star rating on Amazon, with almost 122,000 reviews.

Can a mattress topper help you sleep cool?

In short, yes, as long as the topper is made with materials that help to dissipate heat and wick away sweat. Gel infused covers are the cheapest and most popular options. While there’s some debate about how well gel infusions work in memory foam, the selection here will help to cool you down overnight.

So what materials should you look for in a cooling memory topper? Aside from gel, other infusions such as copper, charcoal and graphite are my top recommendations. Others use naturally cooling and breathable materials, including latex, open-cell foams and cotton or wool covers. It’s also common to see perforated foam to allow for more airflow.

Finally, you might also see more expensive toppers using phase-change materials to absorb heat and draw it away from the body, or Glacio-Tex covers to cool down both the topper and sleeper. The key with any effective topper is to utilize materials that keep you cool, as well as preventing heat from becoming trapped in the topper.