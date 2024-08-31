3 mattress topper deals to make a firm bed softer in this year's Labor Day sales

If your bed feels too firm, then a plush memory foam mattress topper is a great, cost-effective way to soften it. Luckily, softening mattress toppers just got even cheaper thanks to the Labor Day sales. One stand-out topper deals allows you to save 40% on the Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper at Tempur-Pedic, with a queen size now $251.40 (was $419).

While there are plenty of beds to choose from in this year's best mattress guide, sometimes all you need to buy is a new mattress topper. Most of this year's best mattress toppers are designed to boost the comfort of an uncomfortable bed, so there's no need to splurge on a brand new mattress.

This year's Labor Day mattress sales are full of discounts on mattress toppers. Here we've rounded up three of the very best Labor Day mattress topper deals for making a firm bed plush and cloud-like soft.

Today's top deals on popular mattresses

Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper: was from $179.99 now from $135 at Molecule

Our testers for our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review loved the body-cradling memory foam of this topper just as much as they loved its superb copper-infused temperature regulation Side sleepers will also love its zoned support and pressure point relief along the shoulders and hips. Never on sale, this 30% of discount for Labor Day (use code LD24), finally puts a queen-size down to $175 (was $249.99).

3.Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper: was from $199.95 now from $149.95 at Viscosoft

The Viscosoft Serene Hybrid is designed to add hotel-luxury plushness to any old mattress through its down-and-memory-foam structure, complete with ultra-cushioning pillow top. Our Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review also praised the cushioned support for both side and back sleepers. The topper comes in either a 3 or 4-inch profile, with a 25% discount putting a 3" queen size down to $199.95 (was $264.95).

What is a mattress topper?

A mattress topper is thin layer of padding that can be added to a mattress's surface to change its feel. Most mattress toppers are two to four inches thick and are made of cushioning materials such as memory foam, latex, wool, or feather and down.

Bed toppers are particularly appealing as they allow you to change your sleep set-up without splurging on a brand new mattress, saving you money. However, memory foam toppers and feather and down toppers will need to b replaced at least every five years.