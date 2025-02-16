You don’t need pull-ups to build a stronger upper body — here are 3 moves to try instead

Yeh, pull-ups are impressive, but they aren’t the be-all and end-all of upper body strength. If you don’t have a bar or just don’t fancy hoisting your chin over one, try this three-move dumbbell and banded workout instead.

It comes from one of my favorite trainers, Sandy Sklar, who shares workouts that are easy to do at home with minimal equipment. This one involves three moves, a pair of dumbbells, and a resistance band. But, if you don’t have a band, you can still get a great workout by swapping the final banded exercise for a dumbbell variation instead. Or, check out our guide to the best resistance bands if you want to add one to your setup.

Sklar describes this workout as 'a quick sequence that will light up those shoulders and give you an epic arm pump'. If this sounds like just what your upper body needs, stick with us.

Watch Sandy Sklar's 3-Move Workout

Alternating grip biceps curls x 10-12 reps total(each curl = 1 rep)

Front to lateral raise x 10-12 reps(each front to lateral raise combo = 1 rep)

Reverse grip triceps press downs x 12-15 reps

To complete the workout in full, perform all three exercises in a circuit with minimal rest to keep your heart rate up and maximize muscle engagement. You should aim for three to four sets and focus on controlled movements. When choosing the right-sized weight, aim for something that challenges you but allows you to maintain proper form throughout the entire set.

As a general rule, it's a good idea to start with moderate weights and progressively increase as your strength improves. And if you remember one thing, always prioritize form over lifting heavier weights to avoid injury and to get the most out of your training until you are strong enough to increase the weight.

FYI — for the last move, if you don't have a band, you can switch out the reverse grip triceps press downs for some dumbbell overhead triceps extension. This move involves holding a dumbbell overhead with both hands, lowering it behind your head, and extending your arms back up. It targets the triceps and also engages the shoulders and core.

I sometimes find upper body workouts a bit boring but I really couldn't complain when I gave this three-move routine a go. It's short but thorough and the pump felt great after. The series of exercises hones in on the arms and shoulders including your triceps, biceps, deltoids, and upper back, all of which are key muscles for creating a strong, defined upper body.

Of course, one three-move workout on its own won’t offer lasting results, but when paired with regular upper body training that targets other muscle groups like the chest, back, and biceps, you'll start to see real strength and muscle growth.

The key is consistency and aiming to stick to a workout schedule that challenges different muscles each time. It’s also important to fuel your body with proper nutrition to support your muscle recovery and growth, along with giving yourself enough rest to allow those muscles to repair and build.