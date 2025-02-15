You don’t need crunches to sculpt your core — try these 5 kettlebell exercises instead

If your goal is to strengthen and stabilize your core, I’ve got some good news — you don’t need to be doing crunches.

While crunches are great for targeting the top layers of your abdominals (those six-pack muscles referred to as the rectus abdominis), they can put pressure on your spine while doing so, which is why a lot of experts don’t recommend them. Instead, why not shake things up, grab one of the best kettlebells or best adjustable dumbbells, and try this five-move weighted workout instead?

As a reminder, a strong core is about far more than visible abs. A strong, stable midsection can help you run faster, lift heavier weights, sit with better posture, and prevent injury.

That said, if visible abs are your goal, you’ll want to focus on your overall body fat percentage, your diet, stress levels, and sleep. Here’s why you might not be able to see your abs yet, despite working out.

What is the workout?

The workout, devised by Instagram workout trainer and founder of the Grow Girl App Hailey Madigan, has five different exercises. The aim of the workout is to do the designated number of reps and sets of each exercise before moving on to the next one, with minimal to no rest in between to work your core.

To make the workout easier, lower the weight you are lifting and do fewer sets. To make it more challenging, lift a heavier weight and increase the number of sets.

Kettlebell around the world: 6 reps in each direction, 2-3 sets

Kettlebell woodchopper: 8 reps per side, 2-3 sets

Overhead hold with knee raise: 8 reps per side, 2-4 sets

Zombie sit-ups: 8-10 reps, 2-3 sets

Kettlebell halos: 6-8 reps per direction, 2-3 sets

In her caption, Madigan reminds her followers that when targeting the core it’s important to move slowly and with control and to get the weight right.

“Don’t go too heavy!” she writes, “start off with a lighter weight and teach your body the movement pattern correctly before increasing”. In the video, Madigan is using an 8kg/18lbs dumbbell, and says she wouldn’t go any heavier for abdominal exercises. As a reminder, the right weight will feel challenging by the final few reps, but not impossible. If you find you are compromising your form to complete the set, the weight is too heavy.

As with all workouts, moving with good form is essential. If you’re new to any of these exercises, it’s always a good idea to check with a personal trainer to ensure you’re moving with good form.

If you’re a complete beginner, or you’re returning to workouts following an injury or pregnancy, it’s best to stick to bodyweight workouts while you rebuild your core.

What are the benefits?

Adding weights to your ab workouts can help you increase the intensity and challenge the muscles in your midsection. This is because the additional weight forces your core to work harder to stabilize your body as you move — especially true for exercises like the kettlebell woodchop, where you are moving the weight across your body.

What’s more, a lot of these exercises are compound movements, meaning they work more than just your core. Unlike crunches and sit-ups, compound ab exercises mean you’re recruiting more muscle groups, for example, the woodchop also recruits your back and shoulder muscles.

With added resistance, your muscles are forced to adapt, which can accelerate their growth and definition compared to bodyweight exercises alone. If you’ve reached a plateau in your ab workouts, this is one to add to your routine.