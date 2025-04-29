You can build a stronger core and upper body with just a set of dumbbells — here’s how a personal trainer would do it
Torch your core and upper body together
When you're short on time, it's easy to talk yourself out of a workout. Whether it’s setting up equipment, thinking up exercises, or figuring out the best format for the time you have, overthinking it can waste more time than the workout itself.
I say that because I’ve been there many times, and it’s in those moments that I like someone else to take the wheel and rustle up a quick 30-minute session. Like this dumbbell upper body and abs superset-based routine.
Certified personal trainer Olivia Ostrom is the creator behind this workout, which involves three different supersets and one standalone exercise you can do with just a pair of dumbbells at home. If you've got weights, you’re good to go. Need some? Our guide to the best adjustable dumbbells can help.
See what coach Ostrom has in store for you with these supersets and keep scrolling.
Watch Olivia Ostrom's dumbbell upper body and abs workout:
- Superset 1:
- 3x10 upright row
- 10 alt shoulder press
- Standalone exercise:
- 3x12 bentover underhand row
- Superset 2:
- 3x8 incline chest press
- 8 seated tricep extension
- Superset 3:
- 3x10 zottoman curl
- 10 bear shoulder taps
If you watched Ostrom's demonstration of the routine, you will have seen that she uses a bench set at an incline during the second superset. This is mostly for the sake of the first move, the incline chest press.
Angling your upper body with the bench helps shift the focus from your mid-chest to your upper pecs and shoulders, so you get a well-rounded pump in your upper body in this short session.
If you’re working out at home or fighting for space in a packed gym, you can still smash this section of the workout without a bench. Swap the incline chest press for a floor press with your upper back propped up to mimic the angle. For the seated tricep extension, you can simply kneel or stand.
What are the benefits of working out with supersets?
Supersets are a great way to get more done in less time. By pairing two exercises back-to-back with little to no rest, you keep your heart rate up, save time between sets and make your workout more efficient.
They’re also great for building endurance because you're lifting weights without long breaks, which helps your muscles grow stronger while training your body to keep going for longer without getting as tired.
Plus, the quicker pace (due to fewer breaks) can make your session feel more engaging, which is perfect for anyone who gets bored easily, or if you just need a snappy yet effective workout.
Don’t worry if you’re not a fan of supersets or prefer to switch things up during the week. You might like to give this 10-minute standing dumbbell ab workout a go for a solid core burner, or try these 4 resistance band exercises to strengthen your lower body and improve hip mobility.
