Forget the gym — this 10-minute Pilates workout sculpts strong legs in 9 exercises

As well as blasting your core, Pilates can help you build strong, lean muscles all over your body.

If you thought you needed to head to the gym to lift heavy weights to strengthen your lower body, think again — this 10-minute Pilates workout can help you sculpt strong legs in just nine exercises. All you’ll need is your bodyweight and enough motivation to survive that deep Pilates shake. Read on to find out more.

As a reminder, if you’re new to exercise or returning to exercise following a pregnancy or injury, it’s always a good idea to check your form with a personal trainer beforehand. Moving with bad form can put you at risk of injury.

What is the workout?

The workout, devised by Pilates instructor and Lean app founder Lilly Sabri, focuses on the lower body using some classic Pilates techniques. You can set your best adjustable dumbbells and ankle weights to one side, as you’ll just use your bodyweight here.

There are nine different exercises in total, which you’ll do for one minute, followed by a 10-second rest. There’s a mix of squats, lunges, and those all-important pulses, which help keep your muscles engaged throughout. The majority of the workout is completed in a standing position, however, you will lie down on your mat for the final two minutes.

Like all of Sabri’s workouts, she offers form pointers and modifications for beginners throughout, so it’s worth listening and following along with her for the workout, or putting the audio captions on. The workout is suitable for all levels of fitness, and I didn’t expect my legs to burn so much after just 10 minutes, making it a great one to fit in on your lunch break.

10 Min Pilates Legs | At Home Workout to Shape, Tone & Burn - YouTube Watch On

What are the benefits?

There are a huge number of benefits when it comes to Pilates, but this workout in particular is great for working on your lower body and core strength. Like all Pilates workouts, you’ll need to keep your core engaged throughout to really move with good form — think about sucking your belly button into your spine, or bracing your abs as if you’re about to get punched.

Pilates can help prevent injuries as it helps balance the muscles in the body. Whether you’re a runner, like me, or a cyclist, you’ll probably have one stronger side to your body. You’ll be able to tell as exercises will feel easier or steadier on one side. Pilates is fantastic for addressing these imbalances, as it targets those deep stabilizing muscles and builds dynamic strength. This, in turn, can help prevent injuries in the future.

As well as building muscle, Pilates works on your balance, posture, flexibility, and mobility. All of these are important in your day-to-day life, not just your athletic performance. This is a fantastic 10-minute leg blast to add to your next workout, or try in between meetings, with zero equipment needed. Just be prepared for your legs to ache when you sit back down at your desk.