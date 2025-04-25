Tight hips? This 9-move Pilates routine improves hip mobility and lower-body strength

Our hips power nearly every move we make, from walking and running to simply standing up. But long hours sitting or intense exercise can leave them tight and stiff. While Pilates is often seen as slow and stretchy, it’s actually a smart way to loosen up your hips and build real lower-body strength

You won’t need any equipment for the session below, just one of the best yoga mats and a bit of space, but you can expect to feel the burn. Shared by Paolo Pilates, this nine-move routine is designed to unlock tight hips and strengthen the muscles that support them.

Whether you're easing back into exercise or looking for something to complement your existing workouts, such as cycling, running, or weight lifting, this sequence is a great addition to your regular routine.

Liforme Yoga Mat: $124 at Amazon The Lifeforme Yoga Mat is a thick, plush yoga mat that you can't go wrong with if comfort is at the forefront of your mind. It looks great, and the attractive pattern on top of the mat isn't just for show; the lines help you better align yourself during your Pilates or yoga practice.

Watch Paolo Pilates 9-move hip mobility routine

A post shared by Paola Pilates Workouts (@paola_pilates) A photo posted by on

Peaceful warrior, extended side angle : x 6 slow movements

: x 6 slow movements Cross knee, side reach: x 10 slow movements

x 10 slow movements Side leg stretch, cactus arm: x 5 slow movements

x 5 slow movements Rainbow taps: x 10 slow movements

x 10 slow movements Clam, internal and external rotation: x 10 slow movements

x 10 slow movements 90-90 with forward fold: hold for 3 breaths on each side

hold for 3 breaths on each side 90-90 legs: x 10 slow movements

x 10 slow movements Leg circle: x 5 slow movements, each direction, each side

Each exercise is listed above with how long you should spend on it. I recommend watching Paolo's video too, so you can see how each movement is performed, as they aren’t your standard squat or lunge. Instead, they involve intentional, flowing movements to fire up smaller stabilizing muscles and promote better joint mobility.

The routine combines dynamic stretches with deep muscle engagement, which is a hallmark of Pilates. Movements like the 90-90 transitions and clam variations will target the hip rotators, glutes and deep core muscles, and help to build strength and control without adding stress to the joints.

Pilates emphasizes slow, deliberate movements rather than fast or high-intensity ones. The goal is to stay in control and move with precision, which helps build strength and stability over time.

Breathwork is also a key part of the practice. Typically, you breathe in through your nose, expand through your ribcage (not your belly) and exhale slowly through slightly pursed lips. Moving mindfully while tuning into your breath helps you become more aware of your body and can help you notice tight or weak areas to improve how you move.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The takeaway? Don’t rush the reps. With Pilates, it’s all about quality over quantity.

Finally, even without weights or resistance bands, you’ll likely feel a burn, especially during moves like rainbow taps and leg circles. The routine may look low-key to the eye, but each exercise demands coordination and strength. When done consistently, these moves can significantly improve hip mobility, ease tightness and boost your lower-body power.