I tried this 10-minute standing dumbbell ab workout — here's what happened to my core

As a fitness editor, I love that deep core shake you get after a minute-long plank. That said, if I’m in a busy gym, or I’m taking my workout outside now the weather is nicer, the chances are I’ll want to swap my planks and push-ups for a standing ab workout.

Far from being the easy option, standing ab exercises are a fantastic way to challenge the muscles in your midsection. As your core is working against gravity to keep your body stable as you move, you’ll be working just as hard, if not harder, than you would lying on your back doing sit-ups and crunches.

This workout has the added benefit of using a dumbbell, increasing the resistance. Grab a dumbbell, and get ready for your obliques to ache.

What is the standing abs workout?

10 Minute Dumbbell Standing Abs Workout (High Intensity Strength) - YouTube Watch On

The workout is created by YouTube trainers Juice and Toya . It involves eight different exercises, which you’ll do for 30 seconds, with a 10-second break, then another 30 seconds.

All of the exercises use a dumbbell, so you’ll want to have a set of the best adjustable dumbbells on hand. At the top of the workout, Juice and Toya recommend using a dumbbell between 2-25lb (2-12kg). However, you should always select the right weight for you and your body.

As a reminder, the right weight should feel challenging, but not impossible by the final few reps.

The workout is set up so you can follow along in real time — there are no form pointers or instructions, so you can pop your best workout headphones in and listen to your own music should you wish.

If you’re new to an exercise, or you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s a good idea to check with a personal trainer to ensure you’re moving with good form. If this isn’t an option, try and do the workout in front of a mirror and ensure you’re not hunching over, arching your back during the workout.

It’s important to move slowly and with control. If this means lowering the weight of the dumbbell, do so. You’ll still get all the benefits, but you’re less likely to put yourself at risk of injury.

This workout is suitable for all levels. Toya is three months pregnant in the video; however, if you are pregnant, it’s important to check with your doctor or midwife before exercising.

If you’re a complete beginner, use a light dumbbell. If you’re more advanced, increase the weight or do the circuit another time through to increase the intensity.

​I tried this 10-minute standing dumbbell ab workout — here's what happened

I unrolled my exercise mat, grabbed a set of 10lb dumbbells and gave this workout a go between meetings. Here’s what happened:

It torched my obliques

This workout involves a lot of standing side crunches and woodchop moves, and I really felt it in my obliques by the end of the 10 minutes. The obliques are the muscles that run along the side of your torso and are responsible for supporting and stabilizing your torso.

You might have heard from fitness influencers on TikTok that working your obliques will make your waist wider, however, this is a complete myth. Obliques are essential when you rotate and twist your torso, so you don’t want to skip strengthening them.

It felt like more of a full-body workout

A lot of the exercises in this workout recruited my upper and lower body muscles, not just my core. These compound exercises meant I was getting more of a full-body workout than my typical ab finishers, and I appreciated that. If I’m short on time, I often opt for bigger compound moves, like squat thrusters or deadlifts, to target multiple muscle groups. This workout is one I’ll be repeating.

I worked harder than I would lying on the mat

I normally opt for Pilates workouts when it comes to working my core, but this workout raised my heart rate and burned a lot more calories than my normal crunches and toe taps would do. I had to really focus on balancing and moving with control on my weaker left-hand side, and I worked hard from the get-go.

Of course, my abs looked exactly the same at the end of the workout — it takes a lot more than 10 minutes of standing crunches to sculpt visible abs, you’ll need to focus on your overall body fat percentage if a six-pack is your goal. That said, I could feel my core had worked hard when I was sitting behind my desk an hour later.

It’s short enough to fit in on your lunch break, and suitable for all levels of fitness. What are you waiting for? Grab a dumbbell and give this one a go.