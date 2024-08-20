Work your brain and your legs: You can now read Kindle eBooks on your Peloton

Peloton is releasing several new entertainment options for your workout as the exercise company partners with Amazon and DirecTV.

For those who can concentrate on the written word while working out, Peloton and Amazon have teamed up to bring Kindle ebooks to Peloton machines.

From what we can tell, the feature is now available to anyone who owns a Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread or Tread+ exercise machine. If you have a Peloton device, you can find your Kindle library in the Entertainment tab at the bottom of the navigation bar on the device's display.

As the Kindle app works on other devices, you can pick up a book where you left it and adjust the book. This includes adjusting font sizes, placing bookmarks and moving between chapters. Page turning is a simple tap on the display.

It's unclear from Amazon's announcement how you might integrate guided workouts into reading a book, though perhaps you would prefer to start a run or ride without a guide. Peloton hasn't officially made an announcement themselves.

Amazon provided several book recommendations in their announcement post if you want something new to read.

The Kindle feature isn't available everywhere but in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Austria and Germany.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DIRECTV Stream

In other Peloton and entertainment news, the fitness company is partnering with DirecTV to bring DirecTV Stream to what sounds like all Peloton machines, including bikes, treadmills and rowing devices.

The partnership enables exercisers to watch shows, news and sports while following workout routines via a new "Just Guidance" feature. The Just Guidance tool features workouts created by Peloton instructors.

DirecTV stream is DirecTV's package of live channels you can stream on smart devices. You did need a subscription with the entry-level "Entertainment" option starting at $59.99. They also offer more sports-focused add-ons or packages. In our review, Kelly Woo said that the streamer works best for sports fans but might not compare to other live services like Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV

More from Tom's Guide