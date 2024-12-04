The golf driver I just bought is over 50% off right now — grab a Cobra Aerojet for a steal

Unless you're a professional golfer, you probably don't need this year's latest club. Sure, it's fun to show up to the course with the driver that just came out, but a club from a year or two ago will offer a similar level of distance and accuracy gains for a fraction of the price.

This brings me to one of the best golf deals I've seen recently: PGA Tour Superstore has the Cobra Aerojet driver for $249. That's 55% off the regular price of $449. This deal is so good that I bought the driver for myself, upgrading from Cobra RadSpeed XB.

Cobra Aerojet Driver: was $449 now $249 at PGA TOUR Superstore With this deal, you can get the Cobra Aerojet driver in right or left-handed for $300 off. You can get it in 9, 10.5 or 12-degree lofts with four flex options. I went with a 9-degree head with a still flex shaft, but you can configure it for your game. If you have fitting data, you can order the exact specs your club fitter recommends. The price doesn't change either way!

So far, I've only had the chance to try my new Aerojet driver on the range, as it just arrived a couple of days ago. In those practice sessions, I was happy with the driver's performance.

My old driver was a regular flex Cobra RadSpeed XB with 10.5 degrees of loft. I've been known to hit my drives a little too high, and going to a 9-degree head helped, as I was launching the ball at about 16 degrees, which is right in the sweet spot.

Compared to my old one, I like the subdued sound of ball strikes made with this driver. While sound shouldn't be the most crucial decision factor, having a driver with a sound you like does instill some extra confidence.

Overall, I couldn't be happier with my new driver, and I think you'll like it too. With the wide range of specs in stock, you can get the driver that fits your game perfectly.

If you buy the driver from PGA Tour Superstore and don't like it, you can exchange it, which makes snagging this deal a little more pleasant. "If you are not satisfied with your new club purchase, for any reason, you may return it within 90 days of the original purchase for 100% credit towards an in-store purchase that day of similar product," reads the retailer's support page. Just ensure you have a retail location near you.