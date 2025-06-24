Forget Prime Day — score the Cobra DarkSpeed hybrid for 43% off right now

In my opinion, a hybrid is one of the most versatile clubs to have in the bag, especially if you're a high-handicap golfer. Those who don't hit long enough tee shots to have an iron or wedge for their second shot will benefit from the distance offered by a good hybrid.

Unlike a fairway wood, you can use a hybrid in all kinds of different lies, even relatively thick rough, which is also great for less accurate golfers.

Right now, you can save big money on a high-end Cobra DarkSpeed hybrid from PGA TOUR Superstore. The Cobra DarkSpeed hybrid is currently available for $159. It normally sells for $279. For a brand new club that's only a couple of years removed from being the current model, this is an incredible deal.

Cobra DarkSpeed hybrid: was $279 now $159 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Cobra DarkSpeed hybrid is available in two different lofts with this deal. Whether you want a 3 hybrid with 19 degrees of loft or 4 hybrid with 21 degrees of loft, the price doesn't change. The 3 hybrid is available in a stiff flex, and the 4 is offered in regular or stiff flex. Add in the KBS PGI shaft, and you have a club that absolutely should sell for more than $159.

I've been a longtime believer in the versatility of hybrids. They work from a wide range of lies and can be used off the tee for those medium to long par 3 holes. While about 30% of PGA Tour players use a hybrid, they rarely need the extra launch offered by a hybrid and instead prefer the additional control and lower flight of a long iron.

For the rest of us, though, the Cobra DarkSpeed hybrid is the perfect club to replace those hard-to-hit long irons.

I've started carrying a 3, 4 and 5 hybrid in the bag (sadly, the DarkSpeed wasn't this ridiculous price when I bought mine, otherwise I'd be using this club) and it's helped me with a variety of long shots when I don't hit a good drive (which happens more than I'd like). I still carry a 3 wood for those really long second shots on par 5 holes, but I dropped the 5 iron, 5 wood and 7 wood to make room for a selection of hybrids.

If you haven't given one a chance, this deal is the perfect opportunity to get a hybrid in the bag to see if it helps you launch the ball higher and get it closer to more greens. Everyone knows the key to lowering your golf scores is hitting greens in regulation, and a quality hybrid is a good step towards making those GIRs happen.