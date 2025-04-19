Skip push-ups and planks — I just did this 15-minute standing upper-body workout and my arms are on fire

If you’re looking to sculpt strong arms and shoulders, but hate pushups, I’ve got good news — the bodyweight move isn’t essential when it comes to building a strong upper body.

If you’re looking for a wrist-friendly workout that can be done standing up, I’ve found it. All you’ll need is a set of the best adjustable dumbbells, 15 minutes of time, and enough motivation to get through the arm shakes.

Like all workouts, if you’re a beginner, or you’re recovering from an injury, it’s always a good idea to check with a personal trainer to ensure you’re moving with good form.

What is the workout?

15 min STANDING ARM WORKOUT | With Dumbbells | Upper Body | No Pushups or Planks - YouTube Watch On

The workout, designed by personal trainer Mikala behind the YouTube channel fitbyMik , has 15 different exercises, all of which are wrist-friendly, and use a set of dumbbells. There are no repeats, and you’ll do each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest.

Mikala is using a set of 8-pound dumbbells in the workout, but select the weight that is right for you and your body. As a reminder, the right weight should feel challenging by the final few reps, but never impossible, and should never compromise your form.

If you’re more advanced, don’t be afraid to challenge yourself, as you’ll only do each exercise once. If you’re a beginner, it’s a good idea to have a lighter and a heavier weight, so you can switch should you need to.

You can follow along with Mikala in real-time, and she offers form tips along the way. If you can, do the workout in front of a mirror, so you can watch your form.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I just did this 15-minute standing upper-body workout and my arms are on fire

Here on the Tom’s Guide fitness desk, we love a challenge. Here’s what happened when I gave the workout a go:

I had to lower the weight

I’m the first to admit, my ego took a bashing with this workout. I’d originally opted for a set of 8-pound dumbbells like Mikala, but found for the front and side raises my form was off.

I was tensing my neck and leaning my torso forward to finish the reps, so I dropped down to a lighter weight. Mikala makes the exercises look effortless, but they definitely aren’t and bad form is an easy way to get injured.

My arms were burning by the end

15 minutes might not sound like a long time, but by the final few pulses of this workout, my arms felt like jelly. This workout was a great reminder that you don’t have to spend hours in the gym, or even have access to a huge amount of equipment to work your body.

This isn’t a workout that’ll leave you sweating, or burn a huge amount of calories, but like all strength training workouts, you’ll continue to burn calories after you’ve put your dumbbells away.

It’s a good workout for beginners

Of course, my arms looked exactly the same at the end of this workout — unfortunately, building strong, lean muscles takes a lot longer than 15 minutes of work. That said, I could definitely feel this workout in my biceps, shoulders, triceps, and back, and I’d definitely repeat it again to see if I could do more reps with the heavier set of dumbbells.

I’d recommend this workout to all levels, as it can easily be adjusted by changing the weights you lift. If you’re really advanced, you could even skip the 15-second rest entirely, and do each exercise for the full minute.

There’s not much to dislike here (other than the fact it’s going to be difficult to wash my hair tomorrow). It’s short enough to fit in on your lunch break, and you need minimal space and equipment. So no excuses — grab a set of dumbbells and give this one a go!