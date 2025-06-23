Over 60? According to a trainer, these three exercises are non-negotiable for strong, healthy knees

Although knee pain is common as you age, there are ways to prevent it. Plus, if you’re already suffering from sore knees, there are ways to manage and treat the pain.

The knee joint absorbs a significant amount of shock as we move, and over time, this can cause wear and tear, as well as conditions like osteoarthritis. Once the cartilage in your knee is worn away, the bones rub against each other when you move, which can cause pain.

One of the best ways to reduce knee pain as you get older is to build up the muscles around the knee. This can help alleviate some of the pressure on the knee joint, as the muscles will absorb some of the shock, and also help stabilize the knee.

If you’re not sure where to start, read on.

What are the exercises?

The exercises are created by personal training duo Milad and Ryan, who run Tailored Fit PT , an online training platform that focuses on mobility and pain management.

As always, if you’re new to exercise or you’re recovering from an injury, it’s always a good idea to seek advice from a personal trainer, who can ensure you’re moving with good form.

For the exercises below, you’ll need a weight of some kind. This can be a set of the best adjustable dumbbells if you’re working out from home, or some weight plates if you’re in the gym. The right weight will feel challenging, but not impossible, by the final few reps. If you find yourself wobbling or unable to finish the workout, it’s probably too heavy. If you don’t have weights to hand, use something heavy instead.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are the exercises and how to do them:

A post shared by Coach Milad and Ryan ▪️Fitness and Nutrition Coach (@tailoredfitpt) A photo posted by on

1. Goblet squats

“This is the most important exercise for aging adults,” says Milad and Ryan. “It strengthens every muscle you need to get up from chairs and toilets independently, and it builds the leg strength needed to prevent life-changing falls.”

Here’s how to do a goblet squat:

To do a goblet squat, start with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and your core engaged. You might want to point your toes out slightly, but do whatever feels comfortable.

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell against your chest, holding it with both hands, like a goblet.

Brace your core, and squat down, sitting back into your heels and keeping your chest up.

Drive through your heels to raise back into your starting position.

2. Unstable surface split squat

“This is a game changer because it exposes and fixes hidden balance issues that cause falls, and strengthens each leg independently, which we need for walking and running,” says Milad and Ryan. They advise starting with regular split squats, then progressing to placing your front, standing leg on a foam pad or pillow to increase intensity and force your muscles to work harder against the unstable surface.

Here’s how to do a split squat:

Start by standing with a dumbbell in each hand, and engage your core, thinking about sucking your belly button in towards your spine.

Step one foot forward, making sure your legs stay shoulder-width apart and your hips stay facing forward.

Keeping your spine perpendicular to the floor, lower your body to the ground until both legs are at a 90-degree angle.

The front knee should be over the front ankle, and your back knee should be underneath your hip. Push through your front leg to raise back to your starting position.

To make the exercise harder, place a foam block or pillow under your front foot, and hold a dumbbell in the same hand. Extend the other arm out to the side for balance, then complete the split squat.

3. Lateral lunges

“This movement is crucial because most people only train muscles that help them move forward and backward, but neglect the muscles involved in moving side to side, which causes life-shortening muscle imbalances.”

Here’s how to do a lateral lunge:

Begin by standing tall, with your feet no more than hip-width apart. Engage your core to help keep your back straight throughout the movement. Loosely clasp your hands in front of your chest, or place them on your hips, and take a big side step to the left. To increase the intensity, hold a dumbbell in both hands in front of your chest.

Maintaining an upright torso, sink your hips back and lower into the lunge. Ideally, your left leg should eventually be bent at a 90-degree angle, though you may find this is not an option to begin with. You should not feel pain or discomfort, so only lower to a comfortable point. Your left knee should be in line with your left foot and should not extend beyond your toes. Your standing leg (the right in this case) should remain straight, though not locked, and your foot firmly on the floor, toes pointing forward.

Now push your left foot into the floor and return smoothly to the starting position.