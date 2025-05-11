No time for the gym? Build and sculpt your legs with this equipment-free lower-body workout instead

Thinking about skipping the gym? You're not alone. But a solid workout doesn't need to happen there. This 10-minute Pilates-inspired routine is perfect for leg day and easy to do right from your living room.

This workout comes from online fitness instructor Lily Sabri and is designed to give you a class-like experience in just 10 minutes. Whether you're a Pilates pro or new to the practice, don't be fooled by how gentle it looks. The routine targets smaller, often-overlooked muscles to build real strength and tone your lower half.

Pop on something comfortable — our guide to the best gym leggings can help if you're looking for ideas — and roll out a mat to stay supported on the floor.

Watch Lily Sabri's 10-Minute Pilates Workout for the Legs and Glutes

10 Min Pilates Legs | At Home Workout to Shape, Tone & Burn - YouTube Watch On

With one minute on each move and just five seconds of rest in between, Sabri's routine is quick and effective. The trainer provides clear audio cues throughout, letting you know where to place your bodyweight, which muscles to engage and when to breathe or relax.

Trust me, I am going to have your legs absolutely on fire by the end of this workout.

Sabri’s guidance is both encouraging and there to challenge you. Throughout various moves, she offers small tips to increase the intensity, such as lowering deeper into a squat.

She also tells you where to focus your bodyweight, when to breathe and how to stay engaged throughout. “Trust me, I am going to have your legs absolutely on fire by the end of this workout,” she says in the video.

Why you shouldn't be sleeping on Pilates

If you've ever assumed Pilates is just slow stretching on a mat, think again. While it might look low impact from the outside, those small, controlled movements can leave your muscles shaking.

That’s because Pilates focuses on building strength from the inside out. It targets deep core muscles, stabilizers and those smaller muscles you didn’t even know existed until they started burning.

If you’re new to it, you might also enjoy reading the guide 3 things I wish I had known as a Pilates beginner by my colleague Sam, who breaks down the basics and what to expect in your first few sessions.

Pilates is all about precision and control, unlike weight training, which often works larger muscle groups using heavy resistance. It uses your own bodyweight or sometimes small equipment like bands or rings to create tension and challenge your muscles in subtle (but seriously effective) ways.

You won’t be doing deadlifts or bench presses, but you will still feel the burn differently.

Pilates is also a great way to tone your muscles. It helps to strengthen your body without necessarily adding bulk. That’s why people often claim it gives a more sculpted or lean look.

But it isn't just about appearances. Pilates also helps with posture, balance and overall mobility. The more you practice it, the longer you'll be able to go, the more challenging moves you'll manage and you might even find yourself reaching for a pair of light dumbbells to up the ante.