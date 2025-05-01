I’m a personal trainer — these are the 4 oblique exercises I do to build a stronger core

If you're only working those front ‘six-pack’ ab muscles — aka your rectus abdominis — you’re missing out on strengthening your entire core. We’re all guilty of training the front of the body, but working on your obliques is essential if you want all-over strength and better performance.

Strong obliques — sometimes called your “side abs” — are key players in a powerful core. They help support posture, improve balance and stability, and yes, target love handles too. But where do you start?

You might be doing endless side crunches with a dumbbell in hand, but this isn’t the best way to work the oblique muscles. Instead, you need to focus on movements that rotate, resist rotation, and target every part of your core, especially the waist.

Why are strong obliques important?

By regularly working your obliques, you can strengthen them and unlock a host of benefits, both in your workouts and everyday life. “These side-core muscles play a key role in spinal stability, trunk rotation, and lateral flexion. In simple terms, they help you twist, bend sideways, and stay upright under pressure,” says certified personal trainer Eryn Barber from The Fitness Group .

“These muscles kick in constantly — whether you're turning to look over your shoulder, powering through a sprint, or stabilizing your torso while carrying a heavy bag on one side,” she explains. “They're also key players in intra-abdominal pressure, which protects your spine during lifts and reduces the risk of injury.”

So strong obliques aren’t just a nice-to-have — they’re essential if you want to move well and lift safely.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

4 oblique exercises to build a stronger core

A solid core routine will hit the obliques from multiple angles, and that’s exactly what these four bodyweight moves, designed by personal trainer Ashleigh Jordan, aim to do.

You won’t need any equipment — just your body weight, a yoga mat , and a focus on control, time under tension, and range of motion.

These four exercises are designed to work both your internal and external obliques, helping you build strength and control while boosting mind-body connection. Sometimes, slowing things down and focusing on your breath is the best way to fire up your abs and the core — and yes, that deep burn is well worth it.

A post shared by αѕнℓєιgн (@ashleigh_jordan) A photo posted by on

1. Single-leg oblique V-up

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps per side

This exercise targets the entire abdominal wall — upper and lower abs, and external and internal obliques — through active twisting. The single-leg crunch-and-twist pattern also challenges coordination.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended and arms resting alongside your hips, palms facing down. Brace your core and gently press your lower back into the floor.

Exhale as you “sit up,” lifting your torso off the ground until you’re balanced on your tailbone. At the same time, bend one knee toward your chest and reach both arms to the outside of that knee, rotating your torso to the same side.

Inhale as you slowly untwist, lower your torso, and extend the leg back out. You can keep your shoulder blades off the floor for added tension or briefly set them down to reset.

Alternate sides until you’ve completed 15 reps per side.

2. Side plank oblique crunch

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 reps per side

This move hits your side abs hard. During the side plank, your obliques must engage to keep your hips from sagging. Adding a crunch brings in lateral flexion, then further isolates the muscles along your waist.

How to do it:

Start by kneeling on your right knee and extending your left leg straight, foot in line with your right knee. Place your right hand on the floor directly under your shoulder, fingers pointing away from you.

Lift your hips to form a straight line from your right knee to your shoulder. Engage your core and place your left hand behind your head, elbow pointing up.

Exhale as you bring your left knee up toward your left elbow, crunching through your obliques. Inhale as you lower the leg, open the elbow, and return to the starting position — hips lifted, core tight.

Repeat for 10 reps, then switch sides.

3. Reverse lunge with twist

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 reps per side

This move strengthens the glutes and legs, improves hip mobility, and delivers a rotational core challenge. Adding a twist helps target your abs and obliques in one dynamic, full-body movement.

How to do it:

Start standing with your feet hip-width apart and arms extended straight in front of you at shoulder height.

Step your right leg back into a lunge, bending both knees and keeping your front knee stacked over your ankle.

As you lower into the lunge, rotate your torso to the right, engaging your core and obliques.

Push through your front heel to return to standing, then repeat on the other side. Keep alternating sides until you’ve completed all reps.

4. Plank rotations

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 reps (5 on each side)

This dynamic plank variation strengthens your entire core, with a special focus on the obliques. It also helps improve joint stability through the shoulders and wrists.

How to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Engage your core, then rotate your torso to one side, lifting one arm toward the ceiling until your arms form a straight line — your body should look like a “T”.

Return to the starting plank position with control, then repeat the movement on the other side. That’s one rep.

Continue alternating sides until you’ve completed all 10 reps.

“If you’re already doing heavy compound exercises and full-body movements, your obliques are likely getting more indirect work than you realise,” says Eryn.

But integrating these four exercises that specifically target your side abs and adding them into your usual routine will pay dividends.

“Aim to train your obliques two to three times per week, depending on your overall training split,” suggests Eryn, “building them into a core circuit, in your warm-up or accessory work, or even added to a conditioning finisher.”