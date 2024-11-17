No, not sit-ups — personal trainer says this is the best bodyweight abs exercise to strengthen your core

There are many great bodyweight abs exercises you can use to increase your core strength, with some of the most well-known being sit-ups, crunches and planks.

However, when I asked personal trainer Kunal Makwana what his top recommendation would be for a bodyweight abs exercises, he picked something you don’t see as often in the gym — the hollow-body hold.

Like the plank, the hollow-body hold is an isometric exercise where you hold a position to challenge your muscles, rather than repeating a movement. All you need to do it is a yoga mat, so it’s an easy one to add to your ab workout routine.

What are the benefits of the hollow-body hold?

There are many benefits to doing the hollow-body hold, starting with the fact it engages all of the muscles in your core, unlike a move like sit-ups which mainly target the upper abs.

“It activates the entire core,” says founder of KMAK Fitness, Kunal Makwana. “Including the rectus abdominis (six-pack), transverse abdominis, obliques, and even your lower back, helping with overall stability and strength. It also improves body control by teaching body tension, which translates well to other exercises like pull-ups, squats, and deadlifts.

“It’s also scalable and easy to modify, allowing beginners to start at an accessible level and progress to more advanced versions. Plus, no equipment is needed; all you need is your bodyweight and a mat, making it easy to do anywhere.”

Kunal Makwana Social Links Navigation Personal trainer Kunal Makwana is a personal trainer and the founder of KMAK Fitness. Makwana has a degree in sports psychology from the University of Nottingham and a diploma in sports and exercise science from Stanmore College, and worked as a personal trainer at RNT Fitness before founding KMAK Fitness.

How to do the hollow-body hold

To get the most from the hollow-body hold you have to get the position right, so you’re activating the muscles in the correct way. Use this detailed form guide from Makwana to help you do the move perfectly.

Lie flat on your back on a mat, extending your arms above your head and legs straight out with toes pointed.

Engage your core to lift your shoulders, arms, and legs off the floor, ensuring your lower back is pressed firmly against the floor for proper engagement and spine safety.

Keep your arms close to your ears, your legs together, and your toes pointed. Avoiding arching your back — if it lifts off the floor, lower your arms and legs slightly until you can maintain the hollow shape.

Aim to hold this position for 15-30 seconds, gradually working up to a longer time as you get stronger and keeping your breathing steady throughout.

How to build up to the hollow-body hold

If you find the hollow-body hold position impossible to maintain for more than a few seconds, you can modify the move to make it easier. “Start small if you’re new to this exercise by modifying with bent knees or lowering your arms closer to your sides,” says Makwana.

“Build endurance by gradually increasing the hold duration as your core strength improves. Consistency is key — doing this a few times a week will help strengthen your core and improve body control over time."