Mega Nike winter clearance sale — 17 deals I’d add to my cart from $21

Nike's clearance sales are notoriously packed with apparel, shoes, and gear at enticing prices. So packed, in fact, that there's over 3,000 items to browse in their latest winter sale. If, like me, that leaves you feeling incredibly overwhelmed then I've narrowed it down to my top 17 picks.

Although it's a clearance sale, I found many premium finds with deep discounts. Take the Nike Metcon 9 AMP at just $111, for example. We rated these some of the best cross training shoes currently on the market, and they're currently almost $50 off. And there's plenty more best-in-class sneakers making it onto my list, including the Nike Ultraflys for $181, which we rated four-and-a-half-stars in our Nike Ultrafly review.

It's not just shoes in Nike's winter sale though, but there's plenty of apparel, too. Anywhere from crew socks to classic puffers, I've recommend 17 deals starting from just $21. So, save yourself the hassle of endless scrolling, and peruse the best sale items below. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes).

Best Nike deals

Nike Training Crew Socks (6 Pack): was $28 now $21 at nike Looking for new socks for your workouts? These Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Crew Socks are perfect for support all the way from heel to forefoot. And what's better than one pair of socks? Six — and all in different eye-catching colors. With this discount, that's just $3.50 a pair. A great investment for your gym wardrobe.

Nike Cropped Logo T-Shirt (Women’s): was $30 now $21 at nike A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Cropped Logo Tee, made from soft cotton jersey. The loose fit is super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts. While there's a few different colorways with varying discounts, this Glacier Blue boasts 26% off the usual price.

Nike Calm Slides (Unisex): was $50 now $30 at nike These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. With such a simple design, I'd recommend an eye-catching color and this vibrant red can be styled with or without socks. It's never too early to grab a discount before the summer months and right now, you can get $20 off.

Nike Hayward 26L Backpack (Unisex): was $57 now $37 at nike Ever wondered what the webbing is for on the front of a backpack? Well, it's to hold any loose layers, like a jacket, for example. The Nike Hayward incorporates this, as well as side pockets for water bottles. Meaning whatever the weather, you're well-equipped.

Nike Therma-FIT Hooded Pullover (Men’s): was $65 now $45 at nike It wouldn't be a Nike winter sale without a piece of apparel that uses the Therma-FIT technology. Perfectly crafted to manage your body's natural heat, it'll keep you warm, tackling the cold winter weather. Plus, the supersoft fleece will keep you cozy and comfy. All for just $45.

Nike Court Vision Low (Women's): was $80 now $48 at nike A sleek colorway for a retro 80s-inspired basketball shoe, the Court Vision Low are old-school sneakers in design. Styled on iconic fashion of the time, there's a synthetic leather upper for the vintage look. And there's a rubber cupsole, classically seen on retro Nike trainers. At nearly half price, it's definitely a shoe I'd recommend.

Nike Club Fleece Cargo Pants (Men's): was $65 now $52 at nike An athletic spin on the classic cargo style, these Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Cargo Pants are currently 18% off. Easy to lounge around in all day long, if you're looking for something comfy to wear while you relax indoors during the colder months, this is it. Hurry though! At time of writing, a lot of the Tall sizes were already gone.

Nike High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Women's): was $120 now $66 at nike Whenever there's a Nike sale, I can't help but recommend some of their High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with pockets — six of them. They're easily the comfiest leggings I own and have endured some serious workouts while still retaining their fit. With all those pockets, they're great for pretty much any activity and they're almost half off.

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE (Men's): was $125 now $75 at nike You cannot beat a pair of Dunk Low's when it comes to picking a trendy lifestyle shoe. They don't only look good, but they feel good, too, with a padded collar and foam insole providing comfort and support all day long. And right now, this stylish colorway is a huge $50 off.

Nike Tech Fleece Oversized Hoodie (Women's): was $130 now $91 at nike Hoodies are a staple for most wardrobes, but Nike has elevated the usual look with this premium, lightweight oversized fit. With fleece inside and out, it's the ultimate comfy wear that'll be sure to keep you warm. If there's ever a great word to pair with hoodie, it's oversized. And if there was ever a great discount, it's this with nearly $40 off.

Nike Structure 25 (Men's): was $140 now $97 at nike We voted the Nike Structure 25 as one of the best Nike running shoes for stability, thanks to its sturdy and comfortable design. An especially good buy for runners with flat feet or a tendency to overpronate due to the extra support around the arch. We can't quite believe it's running a discount, considering we thought it was good value to start with.

Nike Vomero 17 (Women's): was $160 now $104 at nike Another of Nike's best running shoes are the Nike Vomero 17 — specifically for their phenomenal cushioning. This pair uses two different foams in its midsole to make sure you're comfortable, especially on longer runs. They're also a great option for beginners.

Nike Metcon 9 (Men's): was $160 now $111 at nike These are my all-time favorite training shoes. Whilst I've got them in Black, I'm a little bit jealous of this colorway and even more jealous of the price. Compared to the Metcon 8's, they're an improvement in structure and feel. I'm not the only one who thinks so, as our in-house personal trainer gave them four-and-a-half stars in our best cross training shoes guide.

Nike Tech Windrunner Jacket (Men's): was $160 now $112 at nike Unsurprisingly, you're going to see a lot of mentions for Nike's Tech Fleece in this winter clearance sale, and now is as good a time as any to add soft and warm clothing to your wardrobe. Plus, as it gets warmer, it's still a lightweight fit that can be used as an additional layer.

Nike Invincible 3 (Women's): was $180 now $117 at nike We're shocked by how many of Nike's best running shoes are in the sale, and the Nike Invincible 3 boast an incredible $63 off. If you're after max-cushioning, this is the shoe for you. They're best for recovery and the solid wedge of ZoomX foam will ensure you get a soft and supported step.