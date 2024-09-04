Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is back — here's 15 items I'd buy from $9

The weather is starting to turn, meaning you won't need to battle the summer heat if you're heading for a workout. To help you on your way, you can currently snag Lululemon activewear from just $9.

I have my eye on the Beyondfeel Running Shoes on sale from $99 at Lululemon. These versatile shoes are great for everything from running to weight training, and were soft and supportive when our Fitness Editor tested them out. As of writing, all the sizes are still in stock.

Some items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section are marked as final sale, which means you can't return them. However, you can exchange in-store for credit if you're a Lululemon member. Keep reading to see the items I'd add to my cart. Plus, check out the last-chance home and garden deals I'd buy in Home Depot's Labor Day sale.

Editor's Choice

Lululemon Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

This super-soft and stretchy sweatband is perfect for keeping moisture out of your eyes while pounding the pavement, hitting the tennis court or pumping iron. It's also machine washable and dries quickly. Plus, unlike other sweatbands, users love the fact this one doesn't fit too tightly.

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear: was $26 now from $14 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon underwear is on sale for $14. Made of Nulu fabric, it's as soft as can be. Plus it's stretchy, sweat wicking and dries fast.

Lululemon Daily Stride Comfort Low-Ankle Socks: was $34 now from $24 @ Lululemon

This 3-pack of Lululemon ankle socks can be yours from as low as $24. They feature a snug fit, cushioning over the toes and 360-degree arch support. Reviewers also love that they stay in place during workouts, and feel soft and breathable.

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Tube Top: was $48 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Need a tube top that won't fall down? This Lululemon tube top is flattering, opaque and stays in place, even while working out. It's made of Nulu fabric that feels incredibly soft to the touch, and it also wicks sweat and dries fast.

Lululemon Cap-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt: was $58 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Score this simple but beautiful Lululemon T-Shirt on sale from $29. Its breathable Pima Cotton fabric offers four-way stretch and features a tight fit that contours your body.

Lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Yoga-lovers, this one is for you! The one shoulder, asymmetrical bra/top is buttery soft and ideal for striking a (yoga) pose. It comes in black and flush pink.

Lululemon Off-The-Shoulder Cotton T-Shirt: was $58 now $34 @ Lululemon

This casual off-shoulder tee is perfect to throw on after a workout. It's breathable, features four-way stretch and comes in four different colors. Plus, across the three different colors, you can still get it in stock in most sizes.

Lululemon Restfeel Slides: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Slide into the savings with this discount on Lululemon's Restfeel Slides. Available in six fun, eye-popping hues, these puppies just may be the most comfortable pair of sandals you'll ever rock. We certainly won't judge if you snag more than one pair.

Lululemon Like a Cloud Bra Light Support: was $58 now $49 @ Lululemon

This lightweight, light support bra is soft against the skin, and perfect for yoga and Pilates. During testing, we found it comfortable enough for everyday wear. It's a great buy especially at this price.

Lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt: was $88 now from $59 @ Lululemon

Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now from $79 @ Lululemon

The cropped version of Lululemon's coveted Scuba Hoodie, this cozy and breathable layer is ideal for both pre- and post-workout. Aside from being sporty and stylish, one of its coolest features is the elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker: was $138 now from $89 @ Lululemon

Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $89. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support your foot. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.

Lululemon Utilitech Relaxed Mid-Rise Trouser 7/8 Length: was $148 now from $99 @ Lululemon

These subtle, stylish Utilitech pants look great whether you're heading to the gym, the office or even going out on the town. At a 7/8 length, they fall just below the calf, so you can show off your favorite sneakers or heels. Plus, they offer four-way stretch and are wrinkle resistant.

Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoes: was $158 now from $99 @ Lululemon

These shoes are designed with runners in mind, with a mesh upper to keep your feet cool, cushioned midsole, and a 10mm heel-to-toe drop. They weigh 307g and the outsole design "mirrors a woman's natural footstrike for a smooth ride." Our Fitness Editor James Frew put these shoes to the test and found they were soft, supportive and versatile.