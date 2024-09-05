Epic Nike sale on sneakers and apparel — 15 deals I'd get now

The weather may be turning, but that doesn't mean you have to quit being active. Nike's latest sale is discounting a ton of gear suitable for colder weather. And don't forget you can also grab some great deals on summer wear to be ready for next year.

I recommend getting the Nike Vomero 17 for $136 at Nike. These made our list of the best Nike running shoes as the best cushioned shoe. They're a great beginner shoe and work well across several distances. Plus, they provide great stability.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Nike's sale. Also, check out the items I'd get from $9 in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Apparel

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks: was $22 now $18 @ Nike

There are socks for working out and socks for everyday use. However, these Nike socks handle both. They're seriously comfortable, with a supportive arch band and a cushioned heel and toe. And at this price, they're a bargain.

Nike Indy seamless sports bra ribbed: was $38 now $25 @ Nike

Made from ribbed fabric and using a seamless design, the bra wears like a second skin. The bra is moisture-wicking and has a strappy back, offering light support without padding.

Nike Running T-Shirt (Women's): was $35 now $29 @ Nike

This Nike women's running tee is made of soft cotton, and features a Tracktown badge on the front that'll keep you motivated every time you see it. Meanwhile, the back has a mountain graphic representing Eugene, Oregon.

Nike Sportswear Future 365 Mini Backpack: was $37 now $29 @ Nike

Travel light and be stylish with this Nike mini backpack. It comes in pink or blue, is adorned with the iconic Nike swoosh and has just enough space for your essentials. There's also a zipped front pocket and side pockets to store small items.

Nike Therma Fitness Pants (Men's): was $65 now $43 @ Nike

Take 32% off the Nike Therma Fitness Pants, which will add an extra layer of comfort to your next outdoor workout… or your next lounge session on the couch. Nike’s Therma-FIT technology helps manage your natural body heat, and the soft fleece liner is complemented by a stretchable fit.

Nike Pro SE High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings (Women's): was $75 now $45 @ Nike

These Nike Pro leggings wrap you in a smooth, stretchy fabric that features sweat-wicking technology to help keep you feeling dry and comfortable. Drop-in pockets let you store keys or cards while a zippered pocket along the center back is large enough to hold a smartphone.

Nike Flex Stride Run Energy Shorts (Men's): was $70 now $49 @ Nike

Save 28% on the Nike Flex Stride Run Energy Shorts, which feature an ergonomic brief liner and uber-breathable fabric that dries out quickly thanks to Nike Dri-FIT technology. Designed specifically for running, the shallower rise and adjustable waistband gives you customizable support that’ll keep you comfortable for hours on end.

Nike Trail Go Leggings (Women's): was $140 now $105 @ Nike

Whether you’re a trail runner or rock climber, having the right layers on your legs is paramount to proper packing, and the Nike Trail Go pants feature InfiniLock fabric that’s both compressive and supportive when you’re on the move. Six nifty pockets — along with a detachable pack and carabiner — make them far more functional than the average leggings.

Sneakers

Nike Structure 25 (Men's): was $140 now $84 @ Nike

The best Nike shoe for stability has been discounted in this sale. These shoes are ideal if you have flat feet or overpronate, as their supportive fit prevents your feet from rolling inwards with each step. These reliable shoes are durable and provide good value for money, too.

Nike Metcon 9 (Men's): was $150 now $89 @ Nike

The Nike Metcon 9 are our choice for the best cross training shoes. They're sturdy and a wide toe box, and provide great stability and comfort. Right now they're on sale from $89 in certain sizes and colors.

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX (Men's): was $160 now $96 @ Nike

A quality pair of waterproof sneakers can be a total game-changer for all-season runners. And few waterproof models are as versatile as the Pegasus Trail 4, Nike's best overall trail running shoe. Not only does this sneaker look great, but it also functions as well on pavement as it does on gravel, making it a solid choice for running from home to the trailhead and beyond.

Nike InfinityRN 4 (men's): was $160 now $111 @ Nike

The Infinity Run 4 is the latest iteration of Nike's Infinity line. It's a good all-rounder — comfortable enough for easy and recovery runs, while still being supportive enough to wear in the gym. Our Nike Infinity Run 4 review also said this is a solid shoe for beginner runners.

Nike Invincible 3 (Men's): were $180 now $114 @ Nike

If comfort is king, the Nike Invincible 3 is here to serve. This super-cushioned sneaker is one of the best Nike running shoes for recovery thanks to a sizable helping of Nike's ZoomX foam in the midsole. It also looks darn fly.

Nike Vomero 17 (Women's): was $159 now $136 @ Nike

The Nike Vomero 17 is a cushioned and comfortable shoe that provides a stable and versatile running experience. Our Senior Fitness Writer, Nick Harris Fry liked this shoe's ZoomX layer that delivered extra bounce when running at high speeds.