Last chance! Home Depot's huge Labor Day sale ends today — here's 15 deals I'd get from $9

Labor Day is officially over, but there are still a few sales sticking around. Specifically, this Home Depot Labor Day sale ends today, so you need to act fast to score these savings.

Right now you can save up to $1,050 on select appliances. There are also grills on sale from $99. Make sure to get out in the garden while the weather is still nice.

My favorite deals in Home Depot's sale are listed below.

Smart home: deals from $9 @ Home Depot

Kit out your smart home with deals from $9 at Home Depot. The sale includes smart lightbulbs from Philips, smart appliances, smart locks, smart thermostats and more.

Energizer Max AA Batteries (36 pack): was $20 now $17 @ Home Depot

A household essential has seen a discount at Home Depot. This pack of 36 AA Alkaline batteries works out to less than 50 cents per battery, so you can power all your devices on a budget.

Mattresses: deals from $84 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $84. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Outdoor grills: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Furniture sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot

From patio furniture to massage chairs, Home Depot is knocking up to 30% off furniture for your living room, patio, bedroom, and kitchen.

Werner 6 ft. Fiberglass Step Ladder: was $129 now $99 @ Home Depot

Need a new step ladder? Score this Werner model from Home Depot for a $30 discount. It has a 300lb load capacity, a 10 foot reach height and non-conductive fiberglass rails. It's also weather resistant, meaning it's safe to use outdoors.

Crestlive Products Metal Adjustable Outdoor Chaise Lounge: was $150 now $141 @ Home Depot

Relax in ultimate comfort with this chaise lounge. It has an adjustable back, is made of durable, rust-proof aluminum. Meanwhile, the seat is made of long lasting, UV-resistant Textilene fabric.

Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table: was $219 now $149 @ Home Depot

The weather may be starting to cool off now, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top.

Veikous Hardtop Gazebo: was $839 now $714 @ Home Depot

This aluminium gazebo is on sale at Home Depot. It measures 12 x 10 feet, is durable against all weather conditions and has curtain netting along each side, offering you the choice of an open design or a cozier, more private sheltered space.

Chamberlain myQ smart garage control: was $29 now $17 @ Home Depot

The Chamberlain myQ is discounted to just $17, which is 43% off its original asking price. If you're looking for a simple device that can transform your garage into a “smart” one and give you the power to control your door from your phone, then the My Q Chamberlain controller is a good option.

Price check: $27 @ Amazon

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $139 @ Home Depot

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren.

Price check: $139 @ Amazon

Schlage Encode Plus: was $330 now $259 @ Home Depot

The Encode Plus has a higher price than the other smart locks we've tested, but it's also far more durable. It has the highest ANSI rating for locks to withstand heavy strikes and over 200,000 deadbolt cycles. This model stands above the competition for its Apple HomeKey support. You can unlock the door just by pressing your Apple Watch (or iPhone) against it. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.

Price check: $258 @ Amazon

Frigidaire Portable Counter Top Ice Maker: was $126 now $109 @ Home Depot

If you're spending a lot of time in the heat, this portable counter top ice maker from Frigidaire will help you keep your drinks cool. It can hold up to 2.3 quarts of water, or 1.5 lbs of ice and can make up to 26 lbs of ice over 24 hours.

Shark HP202PET Clean Sense Air Purifier: was $279 now $179 @ Home Depot

Suitable in homes with pets, or those suffering with allergies, Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier captures 99.98% of particles, protecting your home from common air pollutants. It includes a Shark Air Purifier and Pet and Nanoseal Filter and with Clean Sense IQ it constantly adjusts power to maintain clean air in your home.