I'm a personal trainer who loves yoga — these are the 3 moves I stole to build my upper body and core without weights

I love yoga, and not only has weightlifting improved my ability in the yoga studio, but my yoga practice itself has actually improved my efforts in the gym.

Yoga doesn’t just build mobility and flexibility (which is great for your range of motion during lifts, by the way); it also improves your functional strength.

Plus, yoga routines strengthen your core muscles, relying on them for stability during balances and more advanced postures, so you can harness core power, as well as become bendier on your mat and in daily life.

When I fancy rolling out one of the best yoga mats for my home practice, I sometimes take yoga poses and incorporate them into a short bodyweight strengthening routine.

These moves only take a short time to do, and I swear by them as a keen yogi and weightlifter for maintaining strength and suppleness.

What are the exercises?

I recommend an exercise mat and a yoga block if you have one. Give these a try, and I also include a routine to help you build some structure into the exercises below.

A post shared by Sam (@sam_stretchstrongco) A photo posted by on

1. Downward dog to upward dog

Two staples in yoga, usually connected by chaturanga. If you suffer from back pain, I would err on the side of caution with this exercise and pop your knees down onto the mat to help protect your lower back as you transition. If you experience pain, stop immediately.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This combo move is full-body and delivers a deep stretch into the back body during downdog and the front body as you flow into updog. Move slowly and with control.

Start in your downward dog position with feet hip-width apart and hands slightly wider, at shoulder-width apart

Lift your hips up and back and draw the heels down toward the mat (here’s how to do downward-facing dog)

Shift your weight forward, then lower your hips toward the mat and scoop your chest upward, moving into updog

Plant your hands and relax your shoulders away from your ears. Your hips and thighs should stay lifted away from the mat

Lift the hips up and back to reverse the movement, and push through your hands to return to downward dog.

2. Extended side angle (oblique variation)

Known as Utthita Parsvakonasana, the extended side angle posture strengthens your legs and core while opening up your hips and stretching the side body, hamstrings and spine.

Over time, practicing holding this pose can also build balance and stability as you create a long line from ankle to fingertip.

For an added challenge, see if you can extend both arms into the air. This challenges your oblique muscles that run down your waist while improving your isometric core strength.

Stand sideways on your mat with your legs wide

Turn out your left foot slightly, then turn your right foot to face the front of your mat

Bend your right knee to create a 90-degree angle — very similar to a lunge, but with your back foot planted

Ensure your right knee is stacked over the right ankle

Engage your core and keep your left leg straight

Inhale as you extend both arms to shoulder height

Exhale as you bring your right forearm to your right thigh and extend your left arm overhead, reaching toward the top of your mat, palm down

As you hold, rotate your left shoulder back to open your chest to the side of the room. Gaze toward your top armpit

Next, extend your right arm forward without collapsing your upper body. Hold a block between your hands if you prefer

Hold for several rounds of breath, then release and switch sides.

3. Dolphin pose

Learning how to do dolphin pose will do wonders for your upper body and shoulder strength; it’s also a test of back body mobility, especially for the shoulders and hamstrings. Focus on drawing your heels down toward the mat and lifting your hips high.

Start on your knees with elbows and forearms resting on your mat. Try to keep your arms parallel to each other with palms flat against the mat. If this feels painful for your shoulders, clasp your hands together

Engage your core, then lift your hips and knees away from the floor

Push your hips up and back as if performing a downward dog. Keep your forearms and elbows pressed into the mat

Draw your heels downward and maintain a soft knee bend if you have tight hamstrings

Walk your feet slightly closer to your hands if you can

Gaze between your legs and hold the position

Release and lower your knees onto the mat.

The routine

Check out the video above for the transitions to make this routine flow.

Downward dog to upward dog: 10 reps

Extended side angle: 20-30-second hold right side

Downward dog to upward dog: 10 reps

Extended side angle: 20-30-second hold left side

Downward dog: 5 breaths

Dolphin pose: 10 breaths.