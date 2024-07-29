You don’t need the gym to build strength, try this 10-minute kettlebell workout instead

Not everyone looking to maintain a strong and healthy physique has the time or desire to spend hours in the gym, and that's ok. You can still get results outside the gym — you just need to find effective and efficient workouts that will challenge you and keep you motivated. If you need a bit of this in your life then we think you'll like this full-body workout that only takes 10 minutes to complete and minimal equipment.

The routine comes from trainer and physical therapist Dr. Colin Pasque and is designed to challenge your endurance, strength, and coordination with a high-intensity circuit and one of the best kettlebells.

It's a 'metcon' style workout, which is short for metabolic conditioning. This is a type of high-intensity training that combines cardiovascular exercise and strength training. MetCon workouts typically involve a series of intense, short bursts of exercise followed by short rest periods. You can expect the workout to target various muscle groups and give your endurance, strength, and cardio health a great boost.

Fancy giving this 10-minute session a go?

Watch Dr. Colin Pasque's 10-minute kettlebell workout

The idea is to work on each exercise for just 20 seconds, take 10 seconds rest between each move and aim to complete three rounds in total, allowing for a longer 30 seconds rest period between rounds.

A post shared by Dr. Colin Pasque, PT, DPT (@flolyfe) A photo posted by on

Pasque's circuit is a full-body workout, which adds to the efficiency of things. Working through the six exercises, you'll power up your legs and glutes with big moves like Kettlebell Thrusters and Jump Lunge Shuffles. The Kettlebell Burpees and Crush Push Ups will target the muscles in your chest and arms.

When you hit the Kettlebell Sit Up to Press you should feel the burn in your core, and last but not least you'll finish on a good test for your cardio and agility with the Lateral Hop Overs.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The metcon style of training is a great way to boost your body's afterburn effect, also known as EPOC. As the circuit will be pushing your body with short bursts of intense activity and brief rest, you will use up more oxygen during and after the workout. Therefore, you'll burn more calories even when you're no longer exercising.

Unfortunately, one 10-minute kettlebell workout isn't going to be the answer to hitting your fitness goals but it is a great time-saving way to raise your heart rate, work on building lean muscle mass and keep up your overall fitness levels. You should aim to gradually increase the intensity or duration of your training to continue challenging your body and prevent plateaus.