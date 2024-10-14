I tried this 8-minute no-equipment barre workout to help strengthen my core — here's what happened

The more trips around the sun I take, the more I learn about my body and the movement I enjoy most. In my early twenties, I had more time, motivation and energy for long HIIT classes where my heart rate rocketed and the droplets of sweat came in its masses.

Whereas in my thirties, I much prefer short and sharp low-impact forms of exercise like in-person Pilates classes, mornings spent strength training in a gym or no-equipment resistance sessions I can fit inside my lunch break.

So when I spotted this eight-minute full-body barre workout, which blends together strength training, cardio fitness and balance work, I knew I had to give it a go. Despite its name (barre is an exercise style and a bar used in ballet), you don't need any equipment for this session.

However, I used one of the best yoga mats to help provide a comfy cushioned surface for my joints and had one of the best water bottles close by my side so I could take a sip of cold water between moves as I waited for my core to stop burning.

What is the 8-minute barre workout?

8 MIN CORE WORKOUT |Â Intense Barre Abs |Â No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

Barre is a low-impact workout that’s high in repetitions and low-impact movements. It combines elements of dance, Pilates and yoga , and most reps are followed by a series of stretches to help lengthen the muscles.

It takes its name from the stationary ballet barre used in some in-person classes. However, not all Barre classes use one. This 8-minute session is floor-based, so no equipment is required.

Designed by certified barre and Pilates instructor, Lara Maurermeier , the pro jumps straight into the workout explaining how to hone your form while showing you herself.

I tried this 8-minute barre class and here’s what I found

Even if you haven’t completed a barre class before, many of the exercises you’ve probably tried before, as the class contains the likes of single and double leg raises along with two plank series that will really test your core strength.

Expect lots of repetitions with modifications that make this class suitable for beginners and intermediates. Here's how I got on when I rolled out my mat and gave it a try.

1. There are many alternations of a plank

From forearm planks and side planks to side plank dips and knee planks. During the workout, Maurermeier even challenges you to complete the forward-back iteration, while in a high plank position.

Now I know there were various plank variations to help you build core strength and muscle. But I was unaware of how much each different variation could change the emphasis of the muscles worked.

For example, while completing the side plank variation of this compound exercise I could feel my obliques, hips, shoulders and core working on overdrive. Then while trying out knee planks, I could feel my glutes, obliques and abs engaging to hold my body weight. ​

2. You might forget to inhale and exhale

Despite my best efforts, a couple of times throughout the workout I noticed that I was unintentionally holding my breath as I tried to stabilize my core. In the professional weightlifting world, this is called the Valsalva maneuver and it’s usually reserved for more technical lifts.

The idea with this technique is that holding your breath while lifting extremely heavy weights can help protect your spine and provide core strength. However, according to a study published in the journal Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, this can cause some contraindications, like high blood pressure.

Therefore, whenever I caught myself holding my breath, I tried to time my inhales and exhales with my movements and tried focusing on activating my abdominal muscles and core. This helped me put my form first.

3. Mixing up your workout routine keeps things interesting

Generally speaking, I tend to stick to a pretty straightforward and repetitive exercise routine. Doing so helps me stay consistent and gives me one less thing to think about in the morning before my busy working day starts.

So if I’m not strength training in the gym doing pull-ups , dead hangs or squats , I’m most probably completing a Pilates class either in person or online.

But after completing this short barre class, it’s taught me that every now and then, it’s fun to mix things up and try new workouts. Plus, completing this class has challenged my body in new ways. When else would I do so many plank variations or repetitions?

4. My mind and body felt stronger in under 10 minutes

After the speedy eight minutes have passed, my abs, glutes, lower back and obliques certainly know that they’ve had a workout. Just from the very first exercise (which was a plank variation), my core was all fired up.

However, not only do the muscles in my core feel stronger but come the end of the workout, my mood has been lifted, my stress levels have decreased and I feel a sense of achievement having completed it. Exercise really is the gift that keeps on giving.