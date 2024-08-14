Forget crunches — this 10-minute barre workout will strengthen your abs and build a stronger core

If you’re on a mission to strengthen your abs and carve out a stronger core, this short equipment-free barre workout is just the thing.

In just 10 minutes, the low-impact ballet-inspired workout can help you strengthen your core, boost your flexibility and improve your balance and coordination.

Barre workouts combine elements of dance training while performing a range of exercises to fatigue. This is followed in quick succession by a series of stretches that help to elongate and tone your muscles.

While you won’t need any equipment, like a ballet barre, leotard or shoes to complete this short and effective workout, you will need one of the best yoga mats to help provide some grip and comfort for your joints, as you’ll be seated for all of this session.

What is the 10-minute barre core workout?

10 min BARRE ABS WORKOUT | With Modifications Provided | Ballet Dancer x Pilates Inspired Movements - YouTube Watch On

This 10-minute workout is the brainchild of Toronto-based fitness instructor, personal trainer and dancer Mikala Czubak. It follows a circuit-style setup with 50 seconds of hard work followed by 10 seconds of rest.

“It’s going to be challenging but I’ve provided some modifications throughout so there is room to grow every time you return to this routine,” Czubak explains. This makes it ideal whether you're just starting or want to advance your training, as you can adjust the intensity as you go.

Before each 50 seconds of work, Czubak demonstrates how to do the exercise before expecting you to follow suit. Exercises include twisting to one side, pulsing, and then reaching up before repeating the movement on the other side.

Plus, there are sit-ups with twists and single-leg lowers with reaches thrown in. And unlike an AMRAP challenge, which encourages you to complete as many reps as possible, barre is all about ticking off each low-impact move with control and precision.

It might sound easier, but these small, focused movements can work the body in more ways than one. By concentrating on your form and precision, you can hone in on the mind-body connection and challenge your muscles by placing them under controlled resistance with each rep.

So focus on your form, keep your core activated, and remember to breathe!

What are the benefits of barre?

Although barre finds its origins in ballet, it's a practice that everyone can use to develop functional strength. Like Pilates, this stress-busting workout can challenge your core while improving your posture and flexibility. It can also strengthen your glutes, better your mental focus, and increase your overall strength.

And one study, published in the Korean Society of Integrative Medicine found that when coupled with a ballet barre and some of the best resistance bands, barre workouts can help with body composition, physical fitness, and postural alignment.