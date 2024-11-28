I tried these 10 physical therapist-approved stretches to ease back pain — these are the exercises that actually made a difference

Back pain was something I never struggled with until I started working from home permanently. The year was 2019, I had just left my full-time writing role to go self-employed, and then horror struck: a pain in my lower back.

I blamed my less-than-ideal desk set-up, poor posture, and hours spent tapping away behind my screen without moving. Fast forward five years and while the pain in my back is nowhere near as bad as it once was, it still lingers every now and then.

To help keep tightness and tension at bay, I’m always keen to try stretching workouts specifically tailored to relieve non-specific back pain. So, after spotting physical therapist Jared Beckstrand’s guide to stretches for back pain, my interest was piqued.

So, after rolling out my yoga mat to help cushion my back and avoid doing any further damage, I got stuck in. Here’s what I learned and the floor-based stretches that eased some tightness.

What is the 10-move stretching workout for back pain?

Best Stretches For YOUR Lower Back Pain [SO IMPORTANT!] - YouTube Watch On

As Beckstrand highlights, there is no one size fits all when it comes to the cause of back pain. “Lower back pain can stem from a variety of sources including muscle strain, poor posture, herniated discs, degenerative discs, arthritis, stenosis, and even stress,” the expert explains.

Therefore, Beckstrand says it’s crucial to get to the bottom of the root cause of your back pain as that will help you find effective relief and prevent future issues. Thankfully, in his 10-minute guide, the expert explains who might (and might not) benefit from each stretch, before showing you how to do it.

Therefore, if you intend to give this stretching workout a go, listen to your body and pay attention to what certified physical therapist Beckstrand recommends. The 10 stretches include:

Double knee rotation stretch

Single knee rotation stretch

Single knee to chest

Double knee to chest

Piriformis stretch

Hamstring stretch

Lumbar extension stretch

Child’s pose

Cat/cow

Tall kneeling hip flexor stretch

1. What works for you, may not work for someone else

While I’m lucky enough not to suffer from herniated discs, degenerative discs, arthritis or stenosis, my sedentary 9-5 and bouts of stress can cause my back to feel achy and tight come the end of the day.

After trying all of the stretches approved for non-specific back pain, eight out of the ten helped to relieve some tension. So I’ll be performing the single knee rotation stretch, single knee to chest stretch, Piriformis stretch, hamstring stretch, lumbar extension stretch, child’s pose, cat/cow and tall kneeling hip flexor stretch again.

Beckstrand said that the double knee rotation stretch and the double knee to chest stretch would be suitable for those with general back pain. However, I found it didn’t offer enough rotation through my thoracic spine or enough stretch in my hips.

2. Back pain doesn’t only start in your back

Despite feeling stiff in my thoracic spine, back pain can be referred pain from another area. So while you might feel pain in your back, it can be caused by muscular imbalances in another part of the body, like your hips.

This was the case for me, as when I performed the tall kneeling hip flexor stretch, I could feel some tension gently easing from my back.

Explaining why this might be, Beckstrand says: “If you have tight hip flexors, it can pull on your lower back and really increase the curve in your lower back. So this is a great way to loosen that up.”

3. Stretching really works

If you’re anything like me, stretching can often fall further and further down your to do list.

But after just setting aside 10 minutes to perform these stretches, my back feels better than when it started. My shoulders are no longer up to my ears, my thoracic spine doesn’t feel so tight and my body feels more relaxed.

So, it’s fair to say that this session has confirmed what I already know: stretching should be a key part of my movement routine, because the benefits felt in 10 minutes are unmatched.