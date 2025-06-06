I’m a personal trainer — this physiotherapist’s 5 back exercises for ages 55+ are a game-changer for flexibility and pain relief

Back-strengthening exercises are crucial for improving posture, building spine and shoulder stability and reducing the likelihood of developing posture-related injuries.

A strong back can even improve exercise performance, reduce hunching and help you avoid muscle weaknesses related to inactivity. The best way to target your back muscles is by using a series of pull exercises combined with mobility.

Thanks to a physiotherapist, you can now try five of the best back exercises for ages 55+ to help you build flexibility and improve pain relief. Here they are.

Why do back exercises matter?

Before we dive into the exercises themselves, I want to introduce you to Shrey Vazir, whose easy-to-follow YouTube channel has become a small obsession of mine recently, especially as I regularly train my dad, who is in his 70s.

Vazir focuses on an important age category — the over 50s — which is roughly the age at which sarcopenia (muscle mass loss) begins to accelerate.

As a result, this is also around the time to be making a strength and resistance program a regular and consistent addition to your daily routine to avoid muscle and bone density loss and prevent pain and injury.

Vazir is considered an advanced physiotherapist specializing in low back pain, and his five favorite and simple back pain exercises highlight two key areas: strengthening the muscles of the core, hips, legs and surrounding the spine, plus beginner-friendly stretches to improve flexibility.

It’s worth mentioning that while stretching for flexibility offers short-term improvements, you may find you’re back to square one the next day.

True flexibility from stretching alone is a bit of a unicorn — long-term change comes from a smart and efficient combination of targeted stretches, mobility exercises and strengthening.

With a mass of misinformation available on social media, it’s important to find someone you can trust when deciding on the best exercise routine for you. I’m a firm believer that you should be lifting weights (even if it’s your bodyweight only) and keep moving well into your later years.

In short, don't let someone tell you that hitting a certain age means you need to switch up your routine entirely.

Yes, we do have to work against the natural changes in hormones, metabolism and body composition as we age. But I know plenty of people over 50 who are stronger and fitter than they were in their 20s.

According to this video, the exercises are gentle and are recommended by Vazir at his clinic in Toronto, Canada. You can modify them if they are too easy or too difficult. Watch the video below for his demonstrations, guidelines and suggestions for scaling, plus sets and reps.

What are the exercises?

1. Knees to chest

This is considered an “easy” stretching exercise you can perform on your back. Simply take your knee or knees up to your chest and hold behind your leg or legs to draw them closer. Focus on keeping your lower back supported throughout.

Vazir recommends 5 sets per leg and hold for 10 seconds each time.

2. Seated lumbar flexion

Also considered a beginner-friendly move, you’ll just need a chair or bench to sit on. From here, Vazir guides you to slightly open your legs and place your feet apart, then place your hands on your thighs or between your legs and slowly slide them downward as you bend forward to stretch out your lower back.

Try 10 reps with a 5-second hold each time.

3. Seated crunch

The first strengthening exercise on Vasir’s list is the crunch, which has been modified for a beginner-friendly version. Seated on a bench or chair, Vazir asks you to cross your arms over your chest, squeeze your stomach, then drive your chest forward toward your thighs.

We offer some crunch variations here if this exercise feels too easy.

Repeat for 2 sets of 10 reps.

4. Core activation with leg lifts

On your back, tighten your stomach and draw your belly button toward your spine (activation), then hold that tension and lift your knee into the air, lower it and repeat on the other side.

Aim for 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps (5 per leg) or lift both legs together if you prefer.

5. Dead bug

We love a dead bug exercise, and so does Vazir. Lay on the floor — legs lifted to 90 degrees and arms extended above your chest. One at a time, you’ll extend one arm and the opposite leg, then return to center and switch sides.

If you prefer, you could just hold the dead bug position without moving your arms and legs. You could also try just arms, just legs, or even one arm and one leg (in a hold) at a time — Vazir demonstrates your options.

Hold for 10 to 30 seconds and repeat 3 sets.