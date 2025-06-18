Neck pain from your 'silly little emails job'? Here's 3 things I do every day after work

Like many others, my job requires me to sit at a desk for eight hours a day. After a while, that takes a toll on your neck and shoulders. While my neck still hurts, it definitely huts less than it used to.

I've compiled a list of my go-to activities that alleviate neck and shoulder pain here, including a heated massage gun, regular yoga routines, and which mattress I use. I asked Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor and qualified trainer Sam Hopes for extra tips, too.

If, like me, your neck always hurts, why not check out my methods? Obviously if your back pain is severe, I would recommend visiting the doctor. However, for more mild desk-job neck pain, these could be easy fixes to add into your routine.

1. I use a heated massage gun on my traps and neck

I've had the Bob and Brad M7 Plus Mini massage gun for about a month now, and it's really helped me. I love the heated attachment because it soothes my painful traps without being too aggressive on them. I only use the lowest setting for my neck, shoulders, and upper back, otherwise it hurts!

In my four-star review, I discuss exactly how I use it on my shoulders. I don't use the bullet or ball attachments most of the time, as I've found the heated tool is the quickest way to relieve my pain.

For those days where I'm really hurting, I also use Deep Heat, $11 on Amazon, for a little extra help. I would only use this after massaging though — definitely not before.

2. I do yoga every day

I go to yoga classes at my local gym three times a week, but I still need to stretch my neck and shoulders after work every single day. This Yoga For Neck routine by YouTube instructor Adriene Mishler is the one I use for a super effective stretch. It's a 30-minute routine, but you don't have to do all of it to get a good stretch.

Yoga For Text Neck | Yoga With Adriene - YouTube Watch On

Adriene starts with head rolls, which I find are great for ironing out the creases in my neck. After, she goes into puppy pose, which stretches the upper back instantly. Then, she teaches you how to do one of my favorite stretches: a shoulder twist.

I find this stretch releases the tension in my shoulders like no other. While it hurts, it's definitely a good pain. Most of the time, I stop at around the 12-minute mark, but the entire routine is fantastic for helping with neck opening.

If you have 30 minutes, I recommend it completely. I also found this 10 minute yoga routine that reduces neck pain, too!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I asked Sam Hopes, Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor and personal trainer, for extra advice. She said this upper trap stretch is one of her favorite quick exercises for instant relief. Here's how you do it:

Sit with your arms by your sides

Place your right arm behind your lower back, palm facing outward, elbow bent

Draw your right elbow slightly forward

Grip your right wrist with your left hand (behind your back)

Gently pull your wrist until you feel a stretch along the right side of you upper back and neck

Lower your left ear toward your left shoulder for a deeper stretch. Hold. Switch sides

I also go to the gym and lift weights. You can also use a resistance band to improve upper-back mobility. Remember, you need to strengthen your muscles as well as stretch them.

3. I sleep on a comfortable mattress

Most of the best mattresses are incredibly expensive, especially the best mattresses for back pain. As I had to take budget into account when buying my new mattress, I wasn't able to splurge on something like at Saatva.

Instead, I purchased the Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress, which used to be our top memory foam mattress (until it got usurped by the Nectar Premium!).

This mattress is oh-so comfy. It's firm without being too firm, and means that I never wake up in pain like I used to.