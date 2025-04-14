I hate sit-ups — so I tried this 20-minute standing abs workout to build a stronger core

I’ve never enjoyed doing sit-ups. From doing them on the cold, hard gym floor at school to tediously tagging them onto the end of another workout, they’ve always felt uncomfortable on my lower back and, honestly, like a chore. So when it comes to standing ab workouts, I’m always keen to try them out.

The one I’m about to share comes from fitness trainer Kirra Mitlo’s YouTube channel. I had the total convenience of watching the full video demonstration on my laptop and following along like it was an in-person workout class, only from the comfort of my living room.

If that style of training sounds like your thing, all you need is a pair of the best gym leggings or shorts, a light pair of dumbbells, and 15 minutes of your time.

Below, you’ll find the workout video and my thoughts after giving it a go.

Watch Kirra Mitro's 20-Minute Standing Abs Workout

Day 5: Standing Core Workout for a stronger and tighter core || Diastasis Recti Friendly - YouTube Watch On

1. Engaging the core was essential for maintaining balance during this routine

While traditional floor based ab exercises and sit ups are tough, they are slightly easier to slack on. It's a bit easier to not engage your core properly or reduce the movement so it isn't as challenging.

So what I loved (but my abs hated) about this workout is that standing ab exercises rely on core engagement to maintain stability because you're balancing on your feet, with less of your body supported by the ground. Unlike floor-based moves, there’s less of your body anchoring you in place, so your core has to work harder to keep you upright and controlled through each movement.

Plus, Mitlo provides really helpful verbal descriptions alongside her demonstrations that are great reminders for keeping the core strong and stable throughout. But if you don't really know what 'engaging your core' should feel like, think about drawing your belly button towards your spine, a bit like you are bracing yourself for a punch in the stomach.

2. The dumbbells add to the challenge and boost coordination

A pair of 1-pound dumbbells might not look impressive, and they might not feel like they’re doing anything dramatic for your muscles at first, but that’s not always the point. In this kind of workout, the goal isn’t to lift heavy and build brute strength.

Instead, the added weight creates just enough resistance to fire up your muscles, especially your shoulders, arms, and core, without compromising your form or balance. It’s about control, stamina, and keeping tension in the body throughout each rep, which can be surprisingly challenging with the right tempo and technique.

What I liked about adding the dumbbells is that it made me focus more on where each part of my body needed to be during every movement. It encouraged a mind-muscle connection, where I had to consciously engage the target muscles, like pulling my shoulder blades down or bracing my core, to maintain control and stability.

3. I didn't grow a pair of abs overnight but my core felt worked

Surprise, surprise, I didn’t wake up with a six-pack after one 15-minute session, but my core definitely felt like it had been put through its paces. The burn in my abs wasn’t the type of pain that makes you question your life choices, but it was a solid reminder that the exercises were doing something right.

Standing exercises like these tend to target deeper core muscles, such as the transverse abdominis and obliques, which help with stability and rotation. It also worked muscles around my lower back and hips, areas that often get overlooked in conventional ab routines.

To sum up my thoughts on this core workout, if you’re looking for a core workout that doesn’t involve lying on the floor and counting down the seconds in plank, this standing ab routine is a fun and effective alternative. It’s low impact, easy to follow, and you can dial up the intensity by focusing on your form or adding a little more weight when you’re ready.