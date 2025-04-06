I tried a marathon manifestation and meditation session — here’s what happened

Running has always been my mental reset button. Over the years, pounding the pavement has helped me clear my head, manage stress, and boost my overall well-being.

But when I’m training for an event, things change. The miles get longer, the sessions get harder, and suddenly, my main focus is on my physical strength — how far, how fast, how strong — and not necessarily my mental strength.

So when I heard about a marathon manifestation and meditation class, I was intrigued. Could tapping into my mindset help with endurance and performance? Or was this just an excuse to skip an intervals session that day?

Armed with curiosity (and for once not wearing my best running shoes), I popped on my comfies and decided to find out. Here’s what happened.

What even Is marathon manifestation?

Manifestation is about turning your desires into reality by visualizing success and maintaining a positive mindset. Some swear by it, and it's even used by elite athletes to rehearse races or big competitions in their minds and strengthen their neural pathways in a way that supports their physical training.

A review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health analyzed multiple studies and found that imagery training (aka visualization), practiced daily or at least twice a week, can enhance athletic cognition and motivation, reduce negative emotions in competition, and even predict final performance outcomes.

Meditation, on the other hand, has been widely studied for its ability to improve focus, reduce stress, and even boost pain tolerance, which sounds useful when your legs feel like cement blocks at mile 20.

So, in theory, combining these two practices could turn me into a Zen running machine. In practice? Well, let’s see.

1. It was a good reminder of why I’m putting in the miles

The class began with a group discussion about our individual marathon training journeys. We shared our reasons for wanting to run a marathon and what emotions we felt throughout our training. This moment of reflection was surprisingly powerful.

It allowed me to pause and appreciate my body for everything it’s doing, especially when the focus is often on pushing through the physical pain. It was a chance to reset my mindset and remind myself why I’m committed to this challenge in the first place.

The conversation also created a sense of camaraderie, reminding me that while the journey is personal, there’s a large community of people going through similar struggles and triumphs.

2. Marathon training isn't all about the body

One of the biggest takeaways from the session was the importance of training the mind, not just the body. As a runner, I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on the physical side of the activity, but the mental aspect is just as important, especially when training for an event like a marathon.

It’s easy to get caught up in the grind of solo runs, which often means sacrificing social activities to fit in training. This class reminded me to give equal attention to my mental well-being.

Tuning into my mindset, visualizing success, and combating doubts helped create a healthier approach to my marathon preparation.

3. I didn't think I'd enjoy the manifestation part as much as I did

I was pleasantly surprised by how effective the manifestation part of the session turned out to be for me. The teacher led us through a vivid visualization of marathon day: from the night before, to the morning routine, to the race itself, and finally crossing the finish line.

I expected it to be a bit cringe or that I'd get distracted, but instead, it filled me with calm, focus and excitement, not doubt.

During this exercise, we listened to a lyric-less song that I found really helped me stay focused on the mind exercise we were trying. Afterward, I asked the teacher for the track, and I used it to help motivate me during my long run the next day. The song is called "Immunity" by Jon Hopkins for anyone wondering.

I tried a marathon manifestation and meditation session — final verdict

I walked into the session half-expecting it to feel a bit too "woo woo" for me, but I left with a completely different perspective. This class reinforced just how much mental strength plays a role in marathon training — not just on race day, but in the months of preparation leading up to it.

The guided visualization helped settle my pre-race nerves, and I found myself more excited than anxious about the challenge ahead.

The best part? You don’t need a class to do this. You can practice visualization from anywhere: your bed, the shower, or even during a warm-up. If you’re unsure where to start, try picturing yourself running strong on race day, hearing the cheers of your loved ones in the crowd, or crossing the finish line with the time or outcome you’re aiming for.

Will manifestation alone get you through 26.2 miles? No. But training your mind alongside your body might just make the journey a little smoother.