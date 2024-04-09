Forget iPad Pro 2024 — the iPad Air just crashed to lowest-ever price

Looking for a new tablet but don't want to ruin your bank account this early in the month? I've found some of our favorite tablets currently discounted at a number of retailers.

Right now, the 10.9-inch iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) is $449 at Amazon. That's notable for two reasons. Firstly, this is the best tablet we've ever reviewed and absolutely the number one pick for most people. That's also the lowest price we've ever seen it with $150 off rivaling the price cut Amazon put in place during its recent Big Spring Sale event.

If — like me — you prefer your tablets a little more portable, the excellent 8.3-inch iPad mini 6 (WiFi/64GB) is also down to $465 at Amazon now. That's a 6% discount from its usual $499 asking price and gets you the same great design (in a smaller package) as the Air with an A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP camera and USB-C connectivity.

Of course, the rumors are strong that Apple's next iPad refresh is only a few weeks away. But if the whispers are true, we'll also see a price jump on the new iPad Pros due to the presence of an OLED screen upgrade. If you're more interested in just saving than grabbing the latest device, check out these excellent tablet deals instead.

Best cheap tablet deals right now

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09V3JJT5D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-air-2022-review-a-new-standard-for-tablets" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

8.3" iPad Mini (Wi-Fi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9BXKF5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $465 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-ipad-mini-6-2021" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Although it received a price increase from its predecessor, this is a great discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-2022-10th-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

OnePlus Pad: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Display-MediaTek-Dimensity-Cellular%2Fdp%2FB0C4FYBKHH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite Android tablets. We like this tablet's speedy Dimensity 9000 CPU, 13-hour battery life, 128GB storage and sharp 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz display. You also get 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras and USB-C charging. It's currently $399 ($80 off) and at its lowest price ever. Simply put, it's the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-android-tablets" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Android tablet you can buy.

