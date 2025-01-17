Huge Peloton sale ends soon — here’s the 7 deals I recommend
Peloton bikes and accessories have seen epic discounts
The new year is here. If you’re looking for a fun and fresh way to stay in shape, these Peloton deals are here to help you do it with some savings to boot.
Right now you can get the Peloton Bike for $1,145 at Amazon. Meanwhile in the U.K., the Peloton Bike is £1,209 at Amazon. Full disclosure, these have been cheaper in the past ($1,095 in the U.S., £1,040 in the U.K.) but these are still some excellent savings. Plus, head to Peloton’s website and you can get two months of Peloton One membership for $2.49/month or £2.49/month across the pond. After the first two months, membership costs $12.99/£12.99 per month.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Peloton deals right now. Plus, check out the deals I’d get from $19 in Best Buy’s weekend sale.
Peloton deals (U.S.)
Right now you can get a two month subscription to Peloton App One for $2.49/month. (After the first two months, the price will raise to $12.99/month, but you can cancel at any time.) You'll get access to a range of Peloton's standard classes as well as some equipment based classes, too.
Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes: was $145 now from $104 @ Amazon
Peloton’s Premium cycling shoes are now on sale from $104, although prices vary based on your choice of size. These cycling shoes have a sock-like fit for comfort on the bike, and come with cleats. Plus, their single velcro strap that makes them easy to adjust, get on and off. Unlike Peloton’s cheaper cycling shoes, these also come in half sizes, so you can get a perfect fit.
Price check: $145 @ Peloton
Save $300 on Peloton’s most popular exercise bike. In our Peloton Bike review, we liked this bike's solid construction and bright, clear 21.5-inch screen for taking all of Peloton’s popular classes on. It doesn’t have the rotating screen and the Apple Watch integrations of the Peloton Bike Plus, but if this doesn’t bother you, the Bike does everything else the more expensive model does. This is not its lowest price ever (it has sold for $1,045 in the past) but this is still a great buy.
Price check: $1,145 @ Peloton
Peloton deals (U.K.)
Right now you can get a two month subscription to Peloton App One for £2.49/month. (After the first two months, the price will raise to £12.99/month, but you can cancel at any time.) You'll get access to a range of Peloton's standard classes as well as some equipment based classes, too.
Right now you can save £390 on the Peloton Bike at Amazon UK. In our Peloton Bike review, we liked this bike's solid construction and bright, clear 21.5-inch screen for taking all of Peloton’s popular classes on. It doesn’t have the rotating screen and the Apple Watch integrations of the Peloton Bike Plus, but if this doesn’t bother you, the Bike does everything else the more expensive model does. Just note that it has sold for £1,040 in the past.
Price check: £1,349 @ Peloton
Want Peloton's premium exercise bike? Right now you can get the Peloton Bike Plus Starter Package for £1,939 at Peloton. In our Peloton Bike Plus review, we liked this bike's small footprint, automatically adjusting resistance knob and super-quiet belt. Its 23.8-inch touch screen also rotates, which is great for when you're taking taking yoga, strength and other classes off the bike. We rank it as one of the best exercise bikes on the market. As well as the bike, you get a pair of cycling shoes, light weights, a water bottle, and a bike mat.
We rate the Peloton Tread as the best treadmill overall thanks to the combination of its excellent hardware, the fantastic Peloton app and the instructor-led classes within. These classes remain the best we’ve come across in our treadmill testing, and the Peloton Tread itself has a spacious running deck and an open front, which makes it comfortable to run at any pace.
