Huge Peloton sale ends soon — here’s the 7 deals I recommend

The new year is here. If you’re looking for a fun and fresh way to stay in shape, these Peloton deals are here to help you do it with some savings to boot.

Right now you can get the Peloton Bike for $1,145 at Amazon. Meanwhile in the U.K., the Peloton Bike is £1,209 at Amazon. Full disclosure, these have been cheaper in the past ($1,095 in the U.S., £1,040 in the U.K.) but these are still some excellent savings. Plus, head to Peloton’s website and you can get two months of Peloton One membership for $2.49/month or £2.49/month across the pond. After the first two months, membership costs $12.99/£12.99 per month.

Peloton deals (U.S.)

Peloton App One: was $12.99 now $2.49 at Peloton Right now you can get a two month subscription to Peloton App One for $2.49/month. (After the first two months, the price will raise to $12.99/month, but you can cancel at any time.) You'll get access to a range of Peloton's standard classes as well as some equipment based classes, too.

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes: was $145 now from $104 @ Amazon

Peloton’s Premium cycling shoes are now on sale from $104, although prices vary based on your choice of size. These cycling shoes have a sock-like fit for comfort on the bike, and come with cleats. Plus, their single velcro strap that makes them easy to adjust, get on and off. Unlike Peloton’s cheaper cycling shoes, these also come in half sizes, so you can get a perfect fit.

Price check: $145 @ Peloton

Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,145 at Amazon Save $300 on Peloton’s most popular exercise bike. In our Peloton Bike review, we liked this bike's solid construction and bright, clear 21.5-inch screen for taking all of Peloton’s popular classes on. It doesn’t have the rotating screen and the Apple Watch integrations of the Peloton Bike Plus, but if this doesn’t bother you, the Bike does everything else the more expensive model does. This is not its lowest price ever (it has sold for $1,045 in the past) but this is still a great buy.

Price check: $1,145 @ Peloton

Peloton deals (U.K.)

Peloton App One: was £12.99 now £2.49 at Peloton Right now you can get a two month subscription to Peloton App One for £2.49/month. (After the first two months, the price will raise to £12.99/month, but you can cancel at any time.) You'll get access to a range of Peloton's standard classes as well as some equipment based classes, too.

Peloton Bike: was £1,599 now £1,209 at Amazon Right now you can save £390 on the Peloton Bike at Amazon UK. In our Peloton Bike review, we liked this bike's solid construction and bright, clear 21.5-inch screen for taking all of Peloton’s popular classes on. It doesn’t have the rotating screen and the Apple Watch integrations of the Peloton Bike Plus, but if this doesn’t bother you, the Bike does everything else the more expensive model does. Just note that it has sold for £1,040 in the past.

Price check: £1,349 @ Peloton